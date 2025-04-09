Andrey Rublev reveals how new coach Marat Safin is already impacting him after huge Gael Monfils win at Monte-Carlo

Andrey Rublev revealed how Marat Safin has already started impacting his game positively after the duo got off to the perfect start in Monte-Carlo. The former kicked off his campaign at the Masters 1000 event by clinching a statement win over veteran Gael Monfils in straight sets.

Ad

Rublev and Safin have been the talk of the tennis town ever since fans came to know that the World No. 9 had brought the former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion on board to help him take his game to the next level.

The 27-year-old entered the Monte-Carlo Masters as the seventh seed, due to which, he received a bye into the second round. He kicked off his campaign against Gael Monfils, who had defeated Fabian Marozsan in the opening round. The two men put on a show, but it was the Russian who got a hard-fought 6-4, 7-6(2) win to have the perfect start to his journey with Marat Safin.

Ad

Trending

During the post-match interview, Andrey Rublev also opened up about the crucial advice he received from Safin and how his presence was helping him significantly.

“He told me a few things before the match. He told me basically it would become a mental match. If I will be able to handle the patience.. because Gael will start to play amazing and enjoy the atmosphere. The crowd will support him. He likes it. He said the most important thing will be to have patience in those moments and wait for your moment. That’s it. During the match, I guess his confidence was giving me calmness.”

Ad

A couple of days back, the Russian also revealed how his partnership with Safin came to happen.

"I never wanted to put any pressure because I really care about Marat Safin" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev - Source: Getty

During a recent discussion with Tennis Channel, Andrey Rublev revealed how his partnership with his idol, Marat Safin, came into existence. The 27-year-old said that as soon as he found out that Safin was looking to work in tennis, he decided to jump on the opportunity. Interestingly, Safin's sister Dinara Safina has joined Russian prodigy Dinara Safina's team as her coach.

Ad

"Deep inside, I always wanted to work together, but I knew that he was not interested. And I never wanted to put any pressure because I really care about Marat. Later on, I found out that he's kind of ready to work in tennis or something like that, that he don't mind," he said.

Ad

"And then I say, ‘OK, even if it's not gonna be me, at least I can ask.’ I have nothing to lose if I ask. Then my agent ask, they talk and little by little we work for a couple of days together," he added.

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev will face Arthur Fils in the third round, with the former leading their rivalry 1-0.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivom Krishnan Shivom is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers tennis. He has always been in love with sports and tries to watch every sport possible. His favorite sports are tennis, ice hockey cricket, and football. Shivom is a die-hard Rafael Nadal fan, his all-time favorite athlete, and much like the Spaniard, he plays tennis left-handed. Know More