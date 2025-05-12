Andrey Rublev's longtime partner drops bombshell hint about being married with unexpected decision

Andrey Rublev and his longtime partner Anastasija Homutova usually keep their relationship completely out of the public eye. However, an unexpected gesture from Homutova has sparked hints about them being married.

Homutova, a Latvian who was brought up in Moscow, began dating Rublev in 2016 after they crossed paths at a practice event. She was a professional tennis player herself, who has since transitioned into coaching part-time and working as a model.

After they began dating, Anastasija Homutova often accompanied Andrey Rublev at tournaments and cheered him on from his player's box, sharing pictures of their time together on social media. However, Homutova later turned her Instagram account private, as the couple seemingly decided to prioritize their privacy.

In a surprising turn of events, Homutova has made her Instagram profile public once again, allowing fans to see her special moments with Rublev.

Another notable change that caught attention was that the 28-year-old has changed her handle from @nastja7777 to @nastja.rubleva. The move suggests that Anastasija Homutova and Andrey Rublev have tied the knot and that she has taken his last name. Furthermore, Homutova recently shared a glimpse of a welcome message which referred to her as Mrs. Rubleva.

Anastasija Homutova's Instagram highlight

Similarly, Rublev's partner was referred to as Anastasija Rubleva on her visitor badge for the 2024 US Open.

Andrey Rublev's partner Anastasija Homutova enjoyed a night out with Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria amid Dubai Tennis Championships

The Russian and Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Following Andrey Rublev's triumph at the 2025 Qatar Open, his partner Anastasija Homutova joined him in Dubai to cheer him on during his campaign at the Dubai Tennis Championships. While there, she enjoyed a night out with Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria Medvedeva, sharing pictures of the fun outing on Instagram.

Anastasija Homutova's Instagram highlights

The Russian had a short-lived campaign at the ATP 500 event, as he suffered a 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(5) loss to Quentin Halys in his opening match. Nevertheless, the couple made the most of their time in Dubai by attending a concert and running into American actor Jared Leto.

Anastasija Homutova's Instagram highlight

Rublev was most recently in action at the Italian Open, where he lost 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to Fabian Marozsan in his tournament opener. The Russian hasn't had the best clay season this year, having also recorded early exits at the Madrid Open, the Barcelona Open and the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Andrey Rublev will hope to turn his fortunes around at the French Open, which is scheduled to kick off on May 25.

