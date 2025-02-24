Daniil Medvedev and his wife Daria turn up the style in chic outfits during scenic night out in Dubai

Daniil Medvedev has put his disappointing exit at the 2025 Qatar Open behind him with a fun night out after arriving in Dubai. The Russian shared a peek of his enjoyable evening with his wife Daria.

Ad

On the hunt to win his first title since his triumph at the 2023 Italian Open, Medvedev recently made a run to the semifinals of the ATP 500 event in Doha. The World No. 8 squared off against Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the final. Although the duo locked horns in a closely contested battle, the Russian unexpectedly withdrew from the match after losing the opening set.

Following his mid-match retirement, Daniil Medvedev explained that he had food poisoning and expressed disappointment about the unfortunate end to the tournament.

Ad

Trending

"Unfortunately I had food poisoning. Very disappointed to end my run here in Doha like this as I feel like I was playing well. I look forward to coming back next year," he said.

The Russian will aim to end his title drought at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships after recovering from his illness. He has been joined by his wife Daria for his campaign, with the duo having a night out ahead of his opening match.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev and Daria posed together for an adorable picture against the backdrop of the picturesque views from the luxury Jumeirah Beach hotel.

Medvedev's Instagram stories

Daria also showed off her stylish black dress as she posed with her friends.

Ad

Daria's Instagram stories

Daniil Medvedev: "A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition, sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right"

Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

In an on-court interview during his campaign at the 2025 Qatar Open, Daniil Medvedev described competition as a "drug" and disclosed that his competitive spirit followed him in his personal life as well.

Ad

The Russian humorously admitted that arguing with his wife Daria when he knew she was right gave him a similar thrill, while acknowledging that being the father to two daughters left little time other interests.

"Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right," Medvedev said.

Ad

"Competition is my life. I love it. Other than that, it’s gonna be tough to find more things to enjoy when you have two kids and when you’ve already played some years. Competition is the most important for me," he added.

No. 1 seed Medvedev will enjoy his wife Daria's support as he squares off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback