Daniil Medvedev says arguing with his wife Daria knowing she is right is like a 'drug' to him

Daniil Medvedev said competition is ingrained in his daily life, highlighting that it is almost like a 'drug' even when he fights with his wife Daria knowing is right. He is currently competing at the Qatar Open 2025 as the fourth-seeded player in the men's singles draw.

Ad

Medvedev was delighted as he advanced to the quarterfinals of the ongoing ATP 500 tournament in Doha on Tuesday. He defeated opponent Zizou Bergs in the round of 16 match of the tournament to enter the last eight.

After his stellar 6-2, 6-1 win against the Belgian, he spoke candidly during his on-court interview. The Tennis Letter took to X (formerly Twitter) to share an excerpt from his interview, talking about what are some of the enjoyable things in his tennis life.

Ad

Trending

“Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right"- Daniil Medvedev said.

He further elaborated on how the most important part of his life, in and beyond tennis was constant competition. The Russian shared his thrill of being competitive in his personal life as well.

Ad

"Competition is my life. I love it. Other than that, it’s gonna be tough to find more things to enjoy when you have two kids and when you’ve already played some years. Competition is the most important for me,” he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 29-year-old has advanced to his second quarterfinals of this year after the Open 13 tournament. Starting the year on a lofty note, he hopes to put an end to his dearth of title wins in Qatar.

Daniil Medvedev looks to reclaim glory after disappointing 2025 run so far

Daniil Medvedev exits from the Nitto ATP Finals 2024 - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev began his year with a disappointing second-round exit from the 2025 Australian Open. Being the fifth seed in the men's draw, he lost to the American teenager Learner Tien in a grueling five-match battle that went on for more than four hours.

Ad

The Russian was met with the same fate in Rotterdam at the ABN AMRO open, where he exited from the Round of 16. Daniil Medvedev was defeated by the Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3, 6-7(6-8), 6-3 and had a letdown.

He was close to opening his books at the Open 13 tournament but succumbed to Hamad Medjedovic's masterclass in the semifinals of the tournament. The 2021 US Open champion will be looking to make a comeback as he takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime in his next match in Doha on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback