Daniil Medvedev's bid to end his title drought at the 2025 Open 13 Provence has fallen short, with the Russian suffering a shock loss in the semifinals. Medvedev's poor run of form has left tennis fans frustrated, with concerns growing over his apparent decline.

The start of Medvedev's 2025 season has been far from ideal. He began the year by recording a heartbreaking five-set loss to Learner Tien in the second round of the Australian Open, failing to defend crucial points from his runner-up finish in 2024. The former World No. 1's campaign at the Rotterdam Open also ended on a disappointing note, with a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 loss to Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the ATP 500 event.

Daniil Medvedev then entered the Open 13 Provence in search of his first title since triumphing at the 2023 Italian Open. Although the Russian made a run to the semifinals of the ATP 250 event in Marseille, Hamad Medjedovic pulled off a stunning 6-3, 6-2 upset over the World No. 8 to claim the first top 10 win of his career.

Fans expressed frustration with Medvedev's "hard to watch" performance, with many raising concerns about the Russian's game "deteriorating" at an alarming pace.

"Medvedev handing out top 10 wins like his last name is sakkari" one fan commented.

"That was just bad and hard to watch, there is no sugarcoating it. I feel for him, Daniil's game appears to be deteriorating right before our eyes," another fan chimed in.

"Medvedev is so washed time to put the racquet down," a fan remarked.

"Where do Meddy fans go from here? 🥹 you can take a bad loss but his game just has no effect these days," said another.

Fans continued to complain about the decline in Daniil Medvedev's level, pointing out that he no longer posed a real threat to opponents.

"That's bad for Daniil, I dunno if it's the injuries or if it's mental or something else but those losses really starting to accumulate and it's painful to watch, and I'm not even a fan," a fan wrote.

"Whens the last time Daniil Medvedev won a title. Rome 2023? That's a incredibly long time not to win any kind of title as a elite player. He might just be cooked physically his defensive brick wall style of tennis isnt troubling players like it used to," one fan posted.

"Meddy.. why?? You can’t even vulture a 250.. stop, evaluate,assess and make changes unless you just want to enter every tournament to accumulate $$. Not fair to your fans," a fan shared.

"I’m pretty sure I can come back strong enough" - Daniil Medvedev dispelled retirement talk after his Rotterdam exit

Despite his recent struggles, Daniil Medvedev has expressed confidence in his ability to make a strong comeback. Speaking to the press after his early exit at the ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, the Russian dispelled any speculation about his retirement, insisting that he would continue competing as long as he remained in the top 100 of the rankings and earned significant prize money on tour.

"No, I mean, I don’t even know what to say about this. I like tennis, still win a lot of money, so I’m going to continue playing till I can do it. If I drop out of top 100, then I don’t know, but this is probably not going to happen. And I’m pretty sure I can come back strong enough. That’s it," Daniil Medvedev said.

Medvedev will look to put his disappointing loss at the Open 13 Provence behind him as he gears up for his campaign at the Qatar Open. The Russian will face tough competition at the ATP 500 event in Doha, with the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, and Alex de Minaur in the star-studded lineup.

Daniil Medvedev will kick off his campaign against compatriot Karen Khachanov in the first round. If the World No. 8 emerges victorious, he will face Zizou Bergs or Roberto Bautista Agut in the second round, with Stefanos Tsitsipas and Felix Auger-Aliassime looming as his potential third-round opponents.

