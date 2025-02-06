WATCH: Controversial scenes as Daniil Medvedev reacts after getting hit on the body by Mattia Bellucci in Rotterdam 2R loss

The ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam witnessed a controversial moment during the second-round match between Daniil Medvedev and Mattia Bellucci. In one of the rallies at the net, the Italian aggressively hit the ball straight at his Russian opponent.

In the match, Medvedev was the clear favorite as he was the second seed. The Russian, known for his prowess on hard courts is currently World No. 7. Meanwhile Bellucci, who is ranked significantly lower at 92 has yet to make a meaningful run at any ATP event and had to go through the qualifiers, to make it for the main draw.

Preceeding this tie, both players had different first-round matchups. While Daniil Medvedev recovered from being a set down against former Major champion Stan Wawrinka, Bellucci registered a comfortable straight-set victory against Mees Röttgering.

Bellucci started the match strong, taking the first set 6-3. In the second set, with the score 4-5, Medvedev made a move in the tenth game to break the Italian and take the set. At 30-30, both players came to the net during the rally. To finish the point, Bellucci hit the ball straight at Medvedev, hitting the latter in the stomach. Here is how it unfolded:

The Italian immediately raised his hand in apology, while Daniil Medvedev gave his opponent a long look. While the Russian was able to return Bellucci's aggressive on-the-body shots, the latter won the point with a strong, directed forehand winner.

Medvedev did win the second set in the tiebreaker, but it was Bellucci who completed the upset in the third set, winning 6-3, 6-7 (6), 6-3.

Daniil Medvedev has yet to win a title since 2023

In Picture: Daniil Medvedev (Getty)

Medvedev had one of his best seasons on the Tour in 2023. The Russian player reached nine finals in the year, winning titles in Rotterdam, Qatar, Dubai, Miami, and Rome which was the former No.1's maiden clay-court title. He also reached his fifth Major final at the US Open.

However, 2024 was a barren season for the World No. 7 as he did not win any titles. He did reach three finals (including the Australian Open), but lost on all occasions. The most striking feature was the Russian's inability to handle the two top players on the Tour, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz.

Medevedev played a combined total of nine matches against Sinner and Alcaraz in 2024, winning only one.

2025 has not started well for the Russian player, as he had a second round-exit in Melbourne, his earliest at a Hard-court Major since 2018. With the Rotterdam loss, it remains to be seen if Medvedev can reach the top echelons of the sport once again.

