"I still win a lot of money" - Daniil Medvedev issues firm response to retirement speculation after shock Rotterdam 2R exit

Daniil Medvedev's campaign at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam has ended in a shocking second-round exit. However, the Russian has not lost confidence in his ability, firmly dismissing any speculation about his retirement.

Medvedev's season hasn't started off on the right foot, as he commenced the year by suffering a shock upset to Learner Tien in the second round of the Australian Open, just a year after his runner-up finish. The Russian then entered the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam as the second seed, aiming to win his first title since the 2023 Italian Open.

Following a hard-fought win over Stan Wawrinka in his tournament opener, the World No. 7 set up a second-round clash with Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci. The duo engaged in a closely contested battle, with Medvedev fending off a match point in the second set to force a decider. However, Bellucci delivered an impressive performance to claim a 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3 victory and record his first win over a top-10 opponent.

During his post-match press conference, Daniil Medvedev was informed about the growing speculation regarding his potential retirement amid his poor run of form. However, the 28-year-old firmly dismissed the idea, emphasizing that he still enjoyed competing and continued to earn substantial money on tour.

Medvedev admitted that he would need to reevaluate his career if he dropped out of the top 100 but confidently asserted that the scenario wouldn't occur since he had faith in his ability to come back stronger.

"No, I mean, I don’t even know what to say about this. I like tennis, still win a lot of money, so I’m going to continue playing till I can do it. If I drop out of top 100, then I don’t know, but this is probably not going to happen. And I’m pretty sure I can come back strong enough. That’s it," Daniil Medvedev said.

"I don't have enough power in these conditions to dictate the game" - Daniil Medvedev on 'slow conditions' in Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev's early exit at the ABN AMRO Open doesn't come as a total surprise since the Russian admitted that the slow balls and conditions at the ATP 500 event negatively impacted his playing style.

"Slow courts, slow balls, but it's not new. I don't have enough power in these conditions to dictate the game," Daniil Medvedev said after his win over Stan Wawrinka.

Following his disappointing run in Rotterdam, the Russian will continue his quest to end his title drought at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. The ATP 250 event is scheduled to commence on February 10.

Medvedev has also shed light on his packed schedule, disclosing his plans to compete in six consecutive tournaments as his professional "hunger" remained unchanged.

