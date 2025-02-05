"So do something, all this complaining is very boring" - Fans annoyed by Daniil Medvedev's criticism of 'slow courts, slow balls' in Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev recently complained that the courts at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam are slow, making play more challenging for him. Several fans later reacted to his remarks, with many criticizing them.

Medvedev faced a tough opening match against three-time Major champion Stan Wawrinka on Monday, February 5. The Swiss edged out a tight first set in a tiebreak, winning 7-6(8). However, Medvedev staged a strong comeback, claiming the next two sets 6-4, 6-1, to secure his spot in the next round.

Despite the win, the Russian raised concerns over the slow courts and balls in Rotterdam, stating that the reduced ball speed makes it harder for him to generate power.

"Slow courts, slow balls, but it's not new. I don't have enough power in these conditions to dictate the game," he said post match.

Medvedev's remarks prompted a wave of reactions from fans, with one critic noting that other players also have to compete under the same conditions.

"So do something. All this complaining is very boring. Every other player has to adapt, and so do you," the fan wrote.

"Meanwhile Rublev likes it as you actually have a chance to use tactics instead of everyone having power and able to end it in 2/3 shots haha," another wrote.

"Just dead a*s giving up before the tournament is even over," third said.

Another fan disapproved of the former U.S Open champion's complaints writing:

"He complains SO much."

However a section of fans agreed with the 28-year-old's sentiments, with one writing:

"I bought the official AO balls to try them out and he’s exactly right on this subject, they are bizarrely slow, don’t bounce, and get SOOO FLUFFY after like 3 hits," a fan commented.

"Rotterdam *was* one of the faster HCs up until around the pandemic. Hasn't been for a while though," another chimed in.

The Russian earlier sparked controversy for his outburst at the chair umpire during his first-round match in Rotterdam. The confrontation stemmed from a delay in the first set when a ball girl didn’t provide the balls in time, resulting in a time violation from chair umpire Adel Nour.

Daniil Medvedev to face Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam

Daniil Medvedev at ABN AMRO Open - Image Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev will face Italy's Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Italian, who entered as a qualifier, breezed past Gijs Brouwer 6-1, 6-1 before dominating Mees Rottgering 6-3, 6-2 to secure his spot in the next round. Medvedev and Bellucci will meet for the first time on tour in Rotterdam.

Medvedev's quest for a title continues at the 2023 ATP Masters 1000 in Rome. He will aim to end that drought and secure his first title of the 2025 season at the ABN AMRO Open.

If everything goes as planned, this could be the first tournament Medvedev wins twice, as his last 20 titles have all come at different events.

