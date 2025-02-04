"Bet Daniil Medvedev's 2-year-old has less tantrums" "Blaming everyone but himself" - Fans react to Russian's outburst at umpire in Rotterdam 1R win

Daniil Medvedev, no stranger to conflicts with courtside officials, was at it again during his first-round match against Stan Wawrinka at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam. The Russian was given a time violation in the first set, prompting him to lash out at the chair umpire. Several tennis fans were unimpressed by the former World No. 1's behavior.

On Monday, February 3, with the first-set score at 5-5, 40-0 in Medvedev's favor, the Russian stepped up to serve hoping for a love hold. A delay followed, with a ball girl seemingly failing to give Medvedev balls in time. This led to the 2021 US Open champion receiving a time violation from chair umpire Adel Nour. Irked by the decision, Medvedev told Nour:

"Why are you giving me a time violation? You have some problem. The ball girl didn’t give me the ball. Do you see? Open your eyes. You don’t have eyes, man. You’re so bad. I remember with Karen Khachanov (2020 European Open). I remember you don’t have eyes. You have a problem. You guys are absolute rubbish every match."

Trending

"I was calm, but you’re searching for trouble man. You have some actual deep problems. I didn’t talk to you. I don’t say anything. And then you act like this… You have some problems man. Open your eyes. Open your brain. I know you’re just sitting there, but think a little more. Come on, give me energy," Daniil Medvedev added.

Most tennis fans on Reddit ridiculed Daniil Medvedev over his rant towards chair umpire Adel Nour.

"I bet his 2 year old has less tantrums than he has," a fan wrote.

"Blaming everyone but himself. Umpires should give him more warnings and violations," commented another.

"Where did this guy get the idea that just being disrespectful to other human beings is an ok way to vent your frustrations. Yea some umpires can make mistakes and be bad but players abusing others always leaves a bad taste," another fan chimed in.

Here are some more reactions from fans annoyed with Medvedev's latest on-court outburst:

"Med is just in a complete downward spiral right now," opined one fan.

"He needs to stop acting like this. It's getting old," another added.

"Meddy taking out his frustrations over his game declining on the ref. Look in the mirror buddy," yet another fan weighed in.

Stan Wawrinka would eventually go on to win the first set 7-6(8). However, Medvedev bounced back impressively, winning the second and third sets 6-4 and 6-1, respectively, to progress to the second round. Medvedev, the No. 2 seed at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open in Rotterdam, hasn't won a title since the 2023 Italian Open.

Before the 2025 ABN AMRO Open, Medvedev featured at the 2025 Australian Open, where his controversial acts spanning his first and second-round matches led to him being slapped with a significant fine.

Daniil Medvedev received a $76000 fine for Australian Open 2025 controversies

Daniil Medvedev at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Daniil Medvedev's 2025 Australian Open campaign was one to forget. The Russian was the No. 5 seed at the year's first Grand Slam but suffered a shock second-round exit after losing to American teenager Learner Tien.

Medvedev's first and second-round outings in Melbourne were both marred by the Russian's frustrations boiling over. In his narrow first-round win over World No. 418 Kasidit Samrej, he destroyed a net camera with his racket. Against Tien, the former No. 1 received a point penalty after he threw his racket. After his shock loss to the teenager, he also failed to show up for the mandatory post-match press conference after a late finish to the contest.

These violations led to Daniil Medvedev being slapped with a whopping $76000 fine. Up next for the Russian in Rotterdam is a second-round clash against Italian youngster Mattia Bellucci.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback