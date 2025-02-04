"You don’t have eyes, man" - Daniil Medvedev angrily confronts chair umpire over time violation in Rotterdam clash with Stan Wawrinka

Daniil Medvedev found himself in a furious exchange with the chair umpire during his clash with Stan Wawrinka at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open. The Russian angrily expressed his displeasure over being handed a time violation in the first set of the blockbuster contest.

The duo engaged in a closely contested battle in the opening round of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam. The clash took a controversial turn at 6-5 in the first set when Medvedev was handed a time violation despite seemingly being delayed by the ball girl before he could serve. Although the World No. 7 held serve and won the game, his frustration boiled over as he confronted the chair umpire after returning to his bench.

Daniil Medvedev lashed out at the umpire for his "rubbish" officiating, furiously demanding that "he open his eyes" as he blamed the ball girl for the delay. The 28-year-old even referenced a past incident with Karen Khachanov and criticized the umpire for his apparent history of poor judgment.

"Why are you giving me a time violation? You have some problem. She didn’t give me the ball, the ball girl. Do you see? Open your eyes. No, you don’t have eyes, man. You’re so bad. I remember with Karen Khachanov. I remember you don’t have eyes. Why are giving me a time violation? You have a problem. You guys are absolute rubbish every match," Medvedev said.

Medvedev further contended that he had remained calm, accusing the umpire of actively "searching for trouble" and having "some problems."

"I was calm, but you’re searching for trouble man. You have some actual deep problems. I didn’t talk to you. I didn’t say anything. And then you act like this, you have some problems man," he added. "Open your eyes. Open your brain. I know you’re just sitting there, but think a little more."

Despite squandering two set points and losing the opening set after the heated exchange, Daniil Medvedev mounted an impressive comeback to claim a 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-1 victory and advanced to the second round in Rotterdam.

"Hopefully I can play better and better in the next matches" - Daniil Medvedev after beating Stan Wawrinka in Rotterdam 1R

Speaking in his on-court interview, Daniil Medvedev attributed his loss in the opening round to his lack of confidence on the court. However, the Russian took satisfaction in being able to regroup and raise his level against Stan Wawrinka.

Medvedev also expressed his desire to improve his performance in the subsequent rounds as he continued his campaign at the 2025 ABN AMRO Open.

"When you have some confidence, you win some sets which you should lose. When you don’t have the confidence, you lose some sets which you should win. I was like 'I’m not playing so bad at the moment,' so if I continued to push and try to play better it could work out, and I am happy that it did. Hopefully I can play better and better in the next matches," Medvedev said.

Following his win over Wawrinka, Daniil Medvedev will square off against Mattia Bellucci in the second round of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, with a potential third-round clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas on the horizon.

