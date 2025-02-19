"I also find that in my daughter... Maybe it’s genetic" - Daniil Medvedev gets honest about his 'bipolar' tendencies & seeking psychological help

Daniil Medvedev has opened up about the stark contrast in his demeanor on and off court, revealing that he could see his behavior reflected in his elder daughter Alisa. The Russian made the candid remarks after his first-round clash at the 2025 Qatar Open.

Ad

After a disappointing start to the season with a 4-3 win/loss record, Medvedev is aiming to turn his fortunes around at the ATP 500 event in Doha. The World No. 6 made a promising start to his campaign by claiming a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over defending champion Karen Khachanov.

The 29-year-old also experienced a moment of frustration during the closely contested battle, angrily launching his racket into the air in the opening set.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In an interview with L'Equipe after his win, Daniil Medvedev reflected on his on-court outbursts and easygoing personality off the court. The Russian acknowledged his "bipolar" behavior, explaining that adrenaline fueled his emotions during matches, while he was relaxed otherwise.

The World No. 6 admitted that his personality had been the same since childhood, questioning whether it was genetic because he noticed his daughter Alisa displaying similar behavior. Medvedev also revealed that he had worked with psychologists to better understand the issue.

Ad

"It’s a bit like I’m bipolar, right? When I’m on the court, I’m very focused and the adrenaline is flowing. In front of you, there’s no more adrenaline and when it’s like that, I’m cool. I don’t see why I should get upset. But on the court, it’s a different story," Daniil Medvedev said.

Ad

"It’s been like that since I was very young and I also find that in my daughter. I’ve worked with people, psychologists… Maybe it comes from my childhood, or something else. But yes, while we haven’t finished educating our daughter yet, sometimes she behaves like me. Maybe it’s genetic," he added.

Ad

Daniil Medvedev: "On a court, I fight to the death, I play to win, to be competitive"

Daniil Medvedev - Source: Getty

Daniil Medvedev emphasized that his competitive nature made it difficult for him to suppress his anger when things didn't go his way. The Russian explained that it was the reason his frustrations boiled over during his opening match at the Qatar Open.

Ad

Nevertheless, Medvedev took satisfaction in coming away with the win and shared that he was looking forward to getting back on court at the ATP 500 event.

"But on a court, I fight to the death, I play to win, to be competitive. The only thing that matters is to win the match. Things can happen that make you angry. There, I was angry because I saw that I was going to lose the first set and I felt that I was playing badly," Daniil Medvedev said.

Ad

"I tried to refocus, but I was definitely not cool. But I quickly see things clearly. On the court, it takes so much energy to stay focused. But right now, I am very happy to be back on the court for another match. Where I will have to focus again," he added.

Following his win over Karen Khachanov, Daniil Medvedev will take on Zizou Bergs in the second round of the Qatar Open. If the World No. 6 advances to the quarterfinals, he will face Felix Auger-Aliassime or Hamad Medjedovic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback