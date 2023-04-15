Andrey Rublev has opined that Grigor Dimitrov is loved by everyone because of his attractive looks and style of play.

Rublev squared off against Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday (April 14). After winning the first set in just seven games, the Russian held his nerve against a much more aggressive Struff in the second to win 6-1, 7-6(5).

Speaking to the Tennis Channel after his win, Rublev opened up about his adoration for his good friend Dimitrov. The Russian gushed about the Bulgarian's looks and joked that Dimitrov thinks everyone is in love with him.

"I don't know but the way he [Dimitrov] looks I think. Everyone's in love with him and himself as well, he thinks everyone's in love with him. So, it's like a combo," Rublev said.

Rublev also admired Dimitrov's technique on his backhand and forehand, stating that they looked beautiful even if they didn't always come off.

"I think it's the way he looks and the way he plays tennis, like he does the backhand, hits the net but it's so beautiful, like, beautiful backhand and forehand, amazing technique," he added. "It doesn't matter he hit winner, does the same mistake, but it looks perfect always."

Reflecting on his performance against Struff, Rublev admitted that emotions got the better of him during the second set and that he was only able to regain some composure during the tie-break.

"He [Struff] started to play a bit better [in the second set] and I started to show emotions and I started to complain, sometimes, without any reasons and in the end gave him a lot of hope and it was bringing me a bit down," Rublev stated. "But then on the tie-break, I was able to be calm. I was atleast able to finish tie-break in a good way."

Andrey Rublev is now 16-8 on the season. He will next face Taylor Fritz in the semifinals on Saturday (April 15).

Andrey Rublev plays "old school" tennis with Grigor Dimitrov in Monte Carlo

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 BNP Paribas Open

Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov recently engaged in a fun session on the clay courts of Monte Carlo, with a slight twist. The duo played old-school tennis, using rackets from the past in an effort to emphasize the rich history of the Masters event.

Monte-Carlo Masters shared a video of the duo's match via their Twitter handle.

"An historic tournament. A classic tiebreak," they wrote.

Rublev and Dimitrov played out a tie-break which the latter won 10-7.

