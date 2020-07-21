Novak Djokovic's controversial Adria Tour has landed him a lot of criticism over the past few weeks from his peers as well as the media. The event, hosted by Novak Djokovic and members of his family, came to a crashing halt after four participants (including the World No. 1 himself) tested positive for COVID-19.

The tour was under immense scrutiny right from the beginning, as it had no social distancing norms as well as stadiums packed to maximum capacity. At one point, the players were even seen dancing in a Belgrade nightclub with their shirts off.

Huge party for Djokovic, Zverev & friends after #AdriaTour 1st stage in Belgrade 🎉



(Video via @BenoitMaylin) pic.twitter.com/1HRLNpON5E — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 15, 2020

But World No. 14 Andrey Rublev, who was part of the Adria Tour's second stage in Zadar, has now come to the defence of the Serb and the others at the event. Rublev claimed that everything was done in compliance with the government regulations, and that COVID-19 infections are inevitable after a certain point.

Hope Novak Djokovic recovers quickly and is ready for the restart: Andrey Rublev

Novak Djokovic (L) and Dominic Thiem at Adria Tour

In an interview with Sports-Express Russia, the 22-year-old opened up about how Novak Djokovic was in constant touch with the players at the event, apologizing profusely for his role in the disaster.

"He was very upset because of this whole situation," Andrey Rublev said. "He organized everything, and no one wanted it to happen. He and his team have apologized to everyone many times."

Adria Tour players (Djokovic, Zverev, Dimitrov, Rublev, Coric) and Zadar event director Ivanisevic during today’s basketball game. 📷SportKlub pic.twitter.com/CttkGzrHnB — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) June 18, 2020

Andrey Rublev further went on to wish the Serbian ace good health and luck for the restart of the tennis season.

"I hope that he himself recovered quickly with his family. And getting ready for the start of the tour," the Russian aded.

It will not be possible to avoid new infections: Andrey Rublev on tennis restart

Andrey Rublev at Dubai Duty Free Tennis

When asked whether Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour would have repercussions on the tennis season as a whole, Andrey Rublev replied that he was confident everything would go an as planned.

"There were no such fears (about the restart getting cancelled), because it was an exhibition tournament," said Andrey Rublev. "Yes, and I think such stories cannot be avoided in the future, even when the tour starts, because if you take into account the examples of other sports that have already resumed, and still someone gets sick."

Rublev also believes the spread of the virus on the tennis tour is inevitable, and that the sport will continue to plug away in any case.

"But despite this, the matches still continue and the sport continues. Therefore, I think that in tennis at first it will not be possible to avoid new infections," Rublev added.

The world's three highest ranked men's players - Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem - as well as the two highest ranked women's players - Ashleigh Barty and Simona Halep - have all expressed reservations about travelling to the United States for the restart of the tour as the virus rages on.

An announcement about the American hardcourt season is imminent, as the resumption of professional tennis seems to be in doubt.