Andrey Rublev says he will get vaccinated before Australian Open, believes those who don't get the jab "will miss the tournament"

Andrey Rublev has revealed he will be getting vaccinated in time for the Australian Open. Rublev doesn't want to undergo strict quarantine rules at the Melbourne Slam, and he also believes unvaccinated players will have to miss the tournament altogether.

The Russian's revelation comes on the back of the recent health order passed by the Victorian Government, which requires athletes to be double vaccinated no later than 26 November. Daniel Andrews, the Premier of Victoria, has suggested that unvaccinated individuals will likely be barred from entering the country regardless of their status in the sport.

Andrey Rublev has, in the past, expressed his concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine - and over vaccines in general. But now that it seems likely players will have no choice in the matter, Rublev has backed down from his earlier stance.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Kremlin Cup, the 23-year-old pointed out that unvaccinated players might be asked to isolate themselves for 14 days, which he doesn't want for himself. Rublev also opined that those who don't get vaccinated will be forced to sit out the event, although there is no confirmation from that authorities on that yet.

"If you don't take a vaccine, just sit in the room for two weeks and that's it," Andrey Rublev said. "In my case, I'll be vaccinated. And who doesn't want to, I think, will miss the tournament."

The Russian went on to surmise that the Australian Government would permit COVID-19 vaccines from a host of producers, but he admitted that he didn't have full knowledge about that.

"The situation with Australia is such that if players want to participate without quarantine, they must be vaccinated," Rublev said. "I heard that Australians make concessions and are ready to admit different vaccines. But here I can be wrong, I don't want to lie."

Back in March, Andrey Rublev had said he would prefer to not get vaccinated if he had "the option to not do it"

Andrey Rublev was fairly vocal about not getting vaccinated during the Miami Open earlier this year. When asked if he planned to get jabbed in order to facilitate smoother travel, the Russian responded in the negative before claiming that getting the jab did not offer players any escape from the stringent bubbles at events.

"To be honest, me, no," Andrey Rublev had said. "I think few players already did it, I don't know who. Maybe I'm wrong. I don't know."

"I mean, it depends," he had added. "I know for the moment now it doesn't really give you any privilege. You still have to be in the bubble. You still I think have to --I don't know how is it with the travels, but you still have to be in the bubble. So it doesn't give you any privilege."

Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg Andrey Rublev: "If I can choose and I can have option to don't have a vaccine, I will not do it....There is no reason...just the feelings." Andrey Rublev: "If I can choose and I can have option to don't have a vaccine, I will not do it....There is no reason...just the feelings." https://t.co/iilJUQ8FRQ

Rublev had added that if given a choice, he would opt against getting vaccinated.

"Me, if you ask me if I can choose and I can have option to don't have a vaccine, I will not do it," the Russian had said.

When probed further on the matter, Andrey Rublev didn't offer a concrete rationale but instead highlighted how he had never received any vaccine since his childhood days.

"I don't know. There is no reason," Rublev had added. "Just I don't know. Just by the feelings, because I never have any vaccine since I was a kid, so I don't know."

The Russian had also asserted that he considered himself healthy and, as such, was not keen on getting vaccinated.

"They never put anyone -- I feel okay with this way," Rublev had added. "I never had any problems with my health. So we'll see. If I have option to don't do it, I prefer to don't do it."

Given his comments from March, it seems that the new rules enforced by the Australian Government have forced Andrey Rublev to reconsider his position regarding vaccines.

