Andy Murray sympathizes with Roger Federer's recent struggles, says the Swiss will "figure stuff out" at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has offered his support to Roger Federer after the Swiss suffered another setback in his return from injury, losing to Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round at Halle.

Roger Federer put in a lackluster display against the young Canadian and was ousted in three sets. The Swiss arrived two hours late to his post-match press conference and claimed he was displeased with his efforts and attitude on the court.

The Swiss, who underwent two surgeries on his knee in 2020 that kept him out of action for close to a year, is battling to rekindle his best form heading into Wimbledon, which begins on June 28.

Andy Murray, who has had his fair share of injury problems in recent years, sympathized with the Swiss and asserted it was never easy to make a comeback after such a long layoff.

"I don’t know exactly what Roger’s situation is," Andy Murray said after his loss to Matteo Berrettini at Queen's. "But I know from my own experience that it’s not easy coming back and playing after such a long period out."

"When you’re used to playing at such a high level pretty much every time you step on the court for like – well, for him, it’s probably been like 20 years almost at the top of the game, and to come out and not be playing that way and probably seeing the shots you want to play and just not being able to execute them."

"I understand why it would be frustrating for Roger Federer, but I’m sure he will work it out" - Andy Murray

Murray said coming up against a player of Auger-Aliassime's caliber was never going to be easy for Roger Federer, given the Canadian's hard-hitting style of play.

"Felix is another guy that has a huge serve and goes for his shots. You know, you’re kind of wanting to get into a bit of a rhythm and it’s not happening, so it can be hard," Murray said.

But the former World No. 1 believes Roger Federer will iron out the kinks in his game heading into Wimbledon.

"I understand why it would be frustrating for Federer, but I’m sure he will work it out," Murray added.

‘It’s different playing at Slams. It’s not the same as competing at the other tournaments, and certainly I don’t think for the other players, like stepping on court with somebody like him at Wimbledon will be different. Yeah, I think he’ll figure stuff out."

#Murray about #Federer: "It's not easy playing after a period out especially when you played such high level for 20 years almost. I'm not playing in that way as well and It can be hard and frustrating. So I understand Roger, but I'm Sure he will worked out". pic.twitter.com/bCf5sZOlfJ — Lorenzo Ercoli (@Ladal17) June 17, 2021

Edited by Arvind Sriram