Andy Murray discusses how parenthood will affect Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal has achieved so much this year – from winning the Australian Open to extending his dominance on his 'home' turf at Roland Garros, where he won a record 22nd Grand Slam title. But none of those could possibly match his recent personal milestone – being a father.

According to reports from Spanish publications, Nadal and his wife Maria Francisca Perello welcomed their baby boy, the Spaniard's namesake, last Saturday.

The news also reached Andy Murray, who spoke to Spanish radio sports program El Larguero ahead of the Gijon Open.

Murray, who shared the same side of the court with Nadal in last month's Laver Cup, said that it would be interesting to see if fatherhood would increase the Spaniard's motivation levels or instead cause him to limit the tournaments he participates in.

"I think he (Rafael Nadal) and his partner had their first kid a few days ago so it will be interesting to see whether that increases the motivation levels or whether he reduces the amount he is competing now, I don't know," said Andy Murray, also a father to four kids.

The motivation indeed seemed high, as Nadal was seen practicing at his academy yesterday in a video clip shared by user @Olly_Tennis_ on Twitter.

Nadal is yet to confirm the news about the birth of his first born son.

"He had an unbelievable year" - Andy Murray on Rafael Nadal

Andy Murray (leftmost) and Rafael Nadal (second from right) with the rest of the Big 4 members, Novak Djokovic (second from left) and Roger Federer, as they represent Team Europe in last month's Laver Cup.

Andy Murray assessed Rafael Nadal's "unbelievable year," starting with his Australian Open win last January after being sidelined with a chronic foot injury to an unsurprising 14th title at Roland Garros and the birth of his first son.

Murray touched on Nadal's incredible comeback from two-sets-to-love down against Daniil Medvedev in Australia to set the record then for most Grand Slam titles with 21.

"I think the Australian Open for him was an incredible event. Coming back from [injury], he hadn't competed for quite a long time and the way he won the tournament. He had a lot of tough matches along the way, he could have lost a couple of them, really. In the final he was down two sets, 3-2 and love-40 [in the third] and managed to turn that match around," said Andy Murray of Rafael Nadal's epic 2-6, 6-7(5), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 win.

The Roland Garros victory was no surprise to many, Murray included. Nadal, winning in dominant fashion against Casper Ruud, 6-3, 6-3, 6-0, extended his record both at the Paris Slam with his 14th title and in the race for the most Majors at 22.

"The French Open was for me not so much of a surprise with the record he has there," said Andy Murray.

Murray then went on to discuss the reported birth of Nadal's first-born son, concluding that it was indeed an incredible year for him.

"He (Rafael Nadal) had an unbelievable year this year," said Murray.

