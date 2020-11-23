Andy Murray, Gael Monfils build their perfect player and Novak Djokovic is the only Big 3 member to appear on both of their lists

Andy Murray and Gael Monfils recently came together to construct the perfect player by combining some of the vital qualities required in a tennis player’s arsenal.

The duo picked qualities from active players whom they felt was the best in that department. Novak Djokovic was the only member of the Big 3 who found his way into both of their lists.

The Serb was also the player who had his name appear the most number of times in their lists. The two pros discussed this topic in the latest episode of the Frenchman’s newly launched Twitch channel, where the Brit is a collaborator.

Fognini makes it in Murray’s perfect player pic.twitter.com/794CJCSE3o — enrico maria riva (@enricomariariva) November 22, 2020

The attributes and shots that the duo considered while building their perfect player were as follows: service, backhand, forehand, return, volley, drop shot, lob, and speed.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer feature in Andy Murray’s perfect player

Novak Djokovic featured twice in Murray's list.

The Brit began building his perfect player by choosing Nick Kyrgios’ serve, which is hardly surprising given the Australian’s phenomenally powerful delivery.

Novak Djokovic’s backhand was the next shot picked by the Brit. Arguably the best two-hander in the business right now, it makes up for his lack of power - compared to, say, Dominic Thiem’s one-hander - with inch-perfect accuracy.

Andy Murray then chose to have Rafael Nadal’s bludgeoning forehand in his perfect shot, which is arguably a surprising pick. That said, the Spaniard’s shot is incredibly tough to deal with all year round, given its immense topspin and racquet-head speed.

Novak Djokovic returned to Murray’s list again, this time based on his returning ability. Widely regarded as the best returner of all time, this was easily the most obvious pick for the Brit.

Both Murray and Monfils picked Novak Djokovic's return.

Swiss legend Roger Federer made his solitary appearance in the two lists for Murray. The Brit said that he would like Federer’s magnificent volley in his perfect player. Known for his deft touch at the net, Roger Federer is one of the finest volleyers of all time on both wings.

To conclude Murray’s list, the Brit picked Fabio Fognini’s drop shot, Gael Monfils’ speed, and lastly, his own lob shot for his perfect player.

Novak Djokovic is the only member of the Big 3 to find his way into Gael Monfils' list

Novak Djokovic was the only member of the Big 3 in the Frenchman's list.

Gael Monfils agreed with Murray’s choices in the serve, return, lob, and speed departments. Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and Monfils himself took those four spots.

However, the Frenchman did not go for any of Roger Federer's or Rafael Nadal’s shots. Instead, he picked Kei Nishikori’s backhand and Juan Martin del Potro’s forehand for the two most prominent groundstrokes. For the volley and drop-shot, Monfils went with his compatriots Nicolas Mahut and Benoit Paire.