Andy Murray is celebrating his 36th birthday today – Monday, May 15, and the Brit has firmly announced that he will settle for no less than a celebration similar to that of Carlos Alcaraz's.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday ten days ago, on May 5. The Spaniard’s birthday incidentally falls during the Madrid Open, and he has thus been able to celebrate it in front of his home crowd over the years.

This year, however, things started to fall apart for the tournament after its organizers landed themselves in deep controversy by going overboard with their celebrations. The organizers brought out a giant birthday cake on the tennis court for their home favorite and eventual champion, all while treat women’s champion Aryna Sabalenka to a modest birthday celebration on the same day.

Recalling the infamous incident, Andy Murray made a tongue-in-cheek comment about wanting an extravagant celebration similar to that of Carlos Alcaraz. Poking fun at the incident, he stated that he will be furious if his demands aren’t met.

“If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today, I’m going to be absolutely f**king furious,” Andy Murray wrote on his social media, adding a series of angry emojis.

Andy Murray @andy_murray If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious If I don’t get a cake of equal size if not slightly bigger than Alcaraz today im going to be absolutely f**king furious 😡

The 2016 Italian Open champion unfortunately missed out on celebrating his birthday in the on-going 2023 edition, having faced an opening round defeat against home favorite Fabio Fognini on Wednesday, May 10. However, he has the opportunity to celebrate it in Bordeaux, where he is currently taking part in an ATP Challenger event.

Andy Murray to participate in Bordeaux Challenger after Italian Open exit

Andy Murray at the 2023 Italian Open

Andy Murray is riding high on his Aix-en-Provence Challenger success from a few days ago. He isn’t dwelling on his disappointing loss at the 2023 Italian Open and the three-time Grand Slam champion has accepted a wildcard at the on-going Challenger event in Bordeaux, France without wasting much time.

The 36-year-old is hoping to get as many matches under his belt as possible ahead of the 2023 French Open, although he remains doubtful about his participation in the claycourt Slam. Murray has, however, hinted that he won’t be participating in any events in the week leading up to the French Open.

“Whether I’d consider playing the week before the French Open or not, I really don’t know. I’ll need to have a chat with the team and see what the best thing to do is,” Andy Murray said after his Italian Open exit.

The World No. 42 is confident in his physical abilities, having survived numerous long matches earlier this year, but has admitted that his best chance at making a deep run will be at Wimbledon, where he is the two-time champion.

"I trust my body now but I’m aware that my best chance of having a deep run is more likely to happen at Wimbledon,” said Murray.

