Andy Murray hilariously pokes fun at his own grunt as he hits the practice court after his devastating ankle injury at Miami Open

Andy Murray recently made light of his own grunts after he hit the practice court following the ankle injury he sustained at the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray kicked off his Miami Open campaign with a hard-fought win over Matteo Berrettini (4-6, 6-3, 6-4) in the first round. He then continued his winning streak by defeating Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-6 (7-0), 6-3 in the second round.

Unfortunately, the former World No. 1's Miami run came to an end in the third round when he faced Tomas Machac and lost in a close match, with a final score of 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5). It was during the third set of this match that Andy Murray rolled his left ankle, which required immediate attention from an ATP physiotherapist. Despite the injury, Murray finished the match and was commended for his efforts.

After the match, Murray took to social media to reveal that he had suffered a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a near full thickness rupture of the calcaneofibular ligament (CFL). He shared that he would be seeking treatment from an ankle specialist and would be taking an extended break from the tennis circuit.

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right 😉 ," Murray captioned his Instagram post.

However, in a recent social media post, Andy Murray shared a video of himself back on the tennis court, practicing. He also jokingly commented on the grunts he made while hitting the balls.

"Eeeeeeeeeeeaaaaaaaa?" Murray captioned his Instagram story.

Andy Murray's Instagram story

Andy Murray on his potential retirement plans following Miami Open loss: "I am looking forward to the end now"

Andy Murray speaking to the press at the 2024 Australian Open

Following his loss to Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2024 Miami Open, Andy Murray opened up about his retirement plan. Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Murray expressed his love for the city of Miami, as he had done most of his training and preparation in the Floridian city.

The Brit then went on to state that he is looking forward to retiring and then spending time with his family.

"I am looking forward to the end now, give my best the next few months and get to be at home with my family. Miami has been a special place for me during my career. It's been my tennis home, really. I've done so much of my work and training and preparation here. I love the city," Andy Murray told the Daily Mirror.

Reflecting on his performance at the Miami Open, Murray stated that he was proud of his performance and prided himself on his ability to compete against the younger players on the ATP Tour. He also talked about the hard work he put in to remain competitive at the highest level of professional tennis.

"I'm proud of myself because it's extremely difficult to do what I'm doing with the issue that I have. To still be able to compete with these guys is a credit to myself and the work that I've done and the effort that I've put into this to keep myself in this position," he added.

