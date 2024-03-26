Andy Murray faces an uncertain future in tennis following a severe ankle injury sustained during his third-round match against Tomas Machac at the 2024 Miami Open.

Murray's career had been plagued by injuries, leading to multiple surgeries and lengthy periods away from the court. This latest setback, a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and full-thickness calcaneofibular ligament rupture (CFL) is one of the most serious he has faced.

The match against Machac was tied at 5-5 in the third set when Murray twisted his left ankle, yelling in agony as he hobbled to his bench. The former World No. 1 eventually lost the match 7-5, 5-7, 6-7 (5).

Earlier this year, Murray had expressed his intention to retire after the summer but hoped to compete at the Paris Olympics before he hangs up his racquet. However, this recent development has thrown his plans into doubt.

Murray revealed the extent of his injury on Instagram on Monday, March 25, 2024. The Brit confirmed that he will now see a specialist to "determine the next steps".

"Yesterday towards the end of my match in Miami I suffered a full rupture of my ATFL and near full thickness rupture of my CFL. I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I’ll be out for an extended period. But I’ll be back with 1 hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," Andy Murray wrote.

Andy Roddick lauds Andy Murray's legacy after Miami Open 3R exit

Andy Roddick recently lauded Andy Murray after the latter's hard-fought loss to Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in the third round of the 2024 Miami Masters.

The 2003 US Open champion shared his views on Murray’s spirited defeat to Machac on the Tennis Channel. Roddick noted that despite frequent close defeats following hip surgery, the Brit's enduring passion for tennis enriches his legacy.

"Since 2019, with the hip issue, he will tell you he hasn't been the same. But the guts of him have been the same. Even if he used to turn [around] these matches, and lately he hasn't been able to, the drama's still there, the fight is still there," Andy Roddick said.

"In a weird way, I think this kind of compromised version of Murray almost adds to his legacy, the way he's grinded out the last four, five years," he added.

Roddick also lauded the Brit for his successful career at the pinnacle of the sport.

"I certainly respect it, I don't know that I could've done it. I don't know if a lot of us could've done it, so props to him if it is the last time we see him in Miami. Hell of a run, pal," the American said.