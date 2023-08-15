Andy Murray recently stated that his current ranking did not accurately represent his current level of tennis performance, highlighting his improvement on the court.

Murray recently withdrew from the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open, citing abdominal strain issues. Despite injury issues, Murray expressed his desire for improved performance, aiming for a higher ranking and more participation in significant tournaments. He also mentioned his aspiration to have better results in major events.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Brit displayed a strong desire for progress, emphasizing his inclination towards achieving a higher ranking in the sport, along with his aspiration for increased involvement in significant tournaments.

"Obviously, I’d like to be doing better. I would like to be ranked higher. I’d like to have had more runs at the bigger events and everything," he said.

Murray also mentioned that he is currently at his highest ranking since undergoing hip surgery, a fact that he takes great pride in.

"But also, I have to try at times, you have to keep things in perspective. I’m at my highest ranking I’ve been since I had the operation on my hip. I’m really proud of that," he said.

The current world No. 36 in the ATP rankings also mentioned that after having undergone the crucial hip operation years ago, it took considerable effort and commitment to regain a place within the top 40 rankings globally. As he looks to the future, Andy Murray holds the belief that he can exceed this accomplishment by year-end, striving for a superior position and maintaining an optimistic outlook on his potential.

"I had that operation a really long time ago. It has taken lots and lots of hard work and effort to get back to the top 40 in the world and I still feel like before the year’s out that I can push that even higher. I don’t think that this is like the limit for me. I do think that I can get myself much higher" Murray said.

Andy Murray talks about his recent injury, which resulted in his withdrawal from the Canadian Open

Andy Murray discusses the injury that prompted his decision to pull out from the tournament.

Murray, who ascended to the 36th spot in the ATP rankings, made an announcement on Centre Court just moments prior to his Round of 16 match against Jannik Sinner at the Canadian Open. Expressing his disappointment, he cited an abdominal injury as the cause for his withdrawal from the 2023 Canadian Open.

The issue is my abdominal. So, unfortunately, I am not going to be able to play this evening,” Murray said.

Andy Murray secured two remarkable triumphs at the Masters 1000 event, earning his place in the third round against Jannik Sinner. He delivered a decisive victory over Lorenzo Sonego in the opening round with a perfect set, and later triumphed against Max Purcell in a thrilling three-set encounter during the second round.