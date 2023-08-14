ATP rankings update: Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur both reach career highs after Canadian Open exploits, Holger Rune debuts in Top 5

The latest set of ATP rankings were released on August 14, 2023, and Canadian Open finalists Jannik Sinner and Alex de Minaur both attained new career-best rankings.

Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title by beating the Aussie 6-4, 6-1 in the final and moved two places up to sixth in the ATP rankings. Meanwhile, De Minaur, who beat the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz and Cameron Norrie en route to the title clash in Toronto, jumped to 12th.

Carlos Alcaraz remains the World No. 1 after exiting in the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. He currently has 9395 points to his name, 600 more than Novak Djokovic. Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas remain third and fourth respectively.

Holger Rune suffered a second-round exit in Toronto, but he still managed to enter the top five of the ATP rankings for the very first time in his career. A key reason behind this was Sinner's run in the tournament, along with Casper Ruud's third-round exit and inability to defend his semifinal points from 2022.

Ruud dropped two places to seventh.

Andrey Rublev slipped to eighth after losing his opening match at the Canadian Open. Tommy Paul's semifinal run at the Masters 1000 event saw him climb a spot up to 13th, a new career-best for him. The likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime, Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric and Hubert Hurkacz all suffered drops.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had an impressive run at the Canadian Open, reaching the semifinals. The Spaniard has jumped 14 spots up to a career-high 23rd in the ATP rankings.

Dan Evans, on the other hand, slipped seven places down to 28th after losing in the first round, thus being unable to defend his semifinal spots from 2022.

Andy Murray moves up to 36th in latest ATP rankings

Andy Murray in action at the Citi Open

Andy Murray reached the third round of the Canadian Open before withdrawing from his match against eventual champion Jannik Sinner due to an abdominal injury. The Brit's run saw him move four spots up to 36th in the ATP rankings, his best ranking since April 2018.

Mackenzie McDonald impressed in Toronto as he reached the quarterfinals, a run that helped him climb 16 places up to a career-best 43rd.

Another quarterfinalist at the Masters 1000 tournament was Gael Monfils, who gave a tough fight to Jannik Sinner before losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. The Frenchman' s run saw him move 65 places up to 211th.

Milos Raonic reached the third round in Toronto, beating Frances Tiafoe in the process. He climbed 209 spots up to 336th.