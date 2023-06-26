Andy Murray has an idea of how he wants to retire even if he is very clear that it is not something that is going to happen in the immediate future.

2018 witnessed a retirement of sorts from the former World No. 1, thanks to a hip injury that made it impossible for him to compete at the highest level. However, fitted with a metal hip, the Brit soon made a successful comeback and is back at the top again, occupying the World No. 39 spot in the ATP rankings at the moment.

Speaking about his potential retirement in a recent interview with the PA news agency, Murray admitted that he did not want to experience the same feeling of not knowing when he will be able to play again. Instead, the 36-year-old wants to say goodbye to fans on the tennis court, whenever the time comes for him to say his farewells.

"That's an experience I went through where I didn't know if I was going to be able to play again. So I certainly don't want to put myself in that position - I want to finish my career on the tennis court. It's something I have an idea about when it is I would like to stop and a plan for that - certainly nothing immediate," Andy Murray said.

Roger Federer's retirement at Laver Cup is something Andy Murray aspires to

Speaking of retirments, the way Roger Federer retired at the Laver Cup last year, in the presence of his biggest rivals, including Andy Murray himself, has caught the Brit's eye.

Calling it a "great" way to finish, the three-time Grand Slam champion proclaimed that the only important thing is for the individual to be happy about the way they choose to go out. If he could have his way, however, the World No. 39 would like to go out on the tennis court rather than on the sidelines because of an injury.

"It was a great way for him to finish," said the Scot. "I don't think there's a special or particular way or right way of doing it, just so long as the individual's happy with that, and hopefully you get the chance to do that on the tennis court rather than it being through an injury or anything else," Andy Murray said.

The 36-year-old will be in action next at the Wimbledon Championships, where he will be hoping to win his fourth Grand Slam title.

