Andy Murray is the latest player to sign up for the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at the Hurlingham Tennis Club in London.

Murray's decision to participate in the exhibition event came after his early exit at the Queen's Club Championship, where he lost to the eventual finalist and No. 7 seed Alex de Minaur in the first round, 6-3, 6-1.

The Brit will join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, and more top men's tennis players at Hurlingham. The 36-year-old is set to face World No. 6 Holger Rune on June 28.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will be up against reigning Stuttgart Open champion Frances Tiafoe, currently ranked World No. 10. Alcaraz will face Dominic Thiem.

Other players participating at the Hurlingham exhibition are Cameron Norrie, Stan Wawrinka, Casper Rudd, Alexander Zverev, Jiri Lehecka, and Luca Van Assche.

The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic is a 27-year-old grass court exhibition event that serves as a precursor to the Wimbledon Championships. This year, the event will take place from June 27 to July 1. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and Boris Becker have participated in the event in previous years.

Andy Murray misses out on Wimbledon seeding after early exit in Queen's

Andy Murray at the Queen's Club Championships

Andy Murray narrowly missed out on earning a seeded ranking at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

The 2013 and 2016 Wimbledon champion showed glimpses of his former self after winning back-to-back grass court Challenger titles in the UK. However, an early exit at the Queen's Club Championships dashed any hopes of him being seeded at his home Grand Slam.

Murray withdrew from the 2023 Roland Garros to better prepare for the grass court swing, and his choice seemed to have paid off. The three-time Grand Slam champion won the Surbiton Challenger (defeating Jurij Rodionov in the final) and the Nottingham Challenger (defeating Arthur Cazaux in the final) to string together a 10-match winning streak.

The result meant that Murray could have gotten his ranking high enough to get seeded at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships if he won his first-round match at the Queen's Club Championships. The Brit lost to eventual finalist Alex De Minaur in the opening round, ending his quest for Wimbledon seeding.

Andy Murray is currently ranked World No. 39. He has not been seeded at Wimbledon since 2017, where he was the defending champion and top seed.

The 2023 Wimbledon Championships starts on July 3, with Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic as the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis

Poll : 0 votes