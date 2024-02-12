Andy Murray jokingly congratulates Taylor Swift as her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl 58

Andy Murray jokingly congratulated Taylor Swift as her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 58.

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (February 11) at the Allegiant Stadium and looked to mark back-to-back Super Bowl wins. On the other hand, the 49ers were aiming to win their first championship since 1995.

The game went into overtime as both teams found themselves tied at 19. In the final seconds of the game, with the 49ers leading 22-19, Patrick Mahomes connected with Mecole Hardman to win the match for the Chiefs, 25-22. This was also their team's third Super Bowl victory in five years.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift was in attendance for the match as she cheered her boyfriend on. The camera panned over to Swift on several occasions throughout the match and showed her in different moods; biting her nails in tension, vibing to Post Malone's performance, and chugging the beer while on the jumbotron, etc. She was also seen sharing a kiss with Kelce during the celebrations.

Perhaps referring to Swift constantly appearing during the game, Andy Murray took to X (Formerly Twitter) to jokingly congratulate the pop star on her 'stunning performance' during Super Bowl 58. He tweeted:

"Congrats to @taylorswift13 on winning Super Bowl 58 👏🏻 a stunning performance."

Andy Murray's 2024 season has gone from bad to worse

Andy Murray at the 2024 Brisbane International

Andy Murray was struggling in the latter half of the 2023 season and has taken that form into the 2024 season as well. The Brit is yet to win a match in 2024.

Murray has been in a slump for quite some time. The former World No. 1 kicked off his 2024 season at the Brisbane International where he partnered up with Holger Rune in doubles, but was defeated in the first round. In the singles, he butted heads with Grigor Dimitrov who got rid of the three-time Grand Slam champion in three sets.

The 36-year-old then entered the Australian Open but suffered a similar fate, losing to Tomas Martin Etcheverry in straight sets in the first round. The Brit's poor form continued as he faced more first-round disappointments; He was beaten at the Open Sud de France by Benoit Paire, and lost to Tomas Machac at the Open 13.