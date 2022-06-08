"I would love to see Roger (Federer) back playing again" - Andy Murray

Andy Murray is off to a promising grass court season this year. The three-time Grand Slam champion is fresh from a semifinal finish in the Surbiton Challenger last week and is now through to the second round in Stuttgart.

Hampered by two hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, Murray is not giving up on his arduous journey back to the top where he joined Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as part of the Big 4.

The former World No. 1, in an interview on the ATP Tour website, said that he would love to see Federer back in action again.

“I would love to see Roger back playing again. It’s always difficult to know when the end is," Murray said.

The 35-year-old Briton noted how the next generation have started to break through, but it is still the same players who win the Grand Slam trophies.

Rafael Nadal has won this year's Australian Open and French Open for a record 22 Major titles. Last year, Novak Djokovic was on his way to a calendar-year Grand Slam before being halted by Daniil Medvedev at the US Open.

Federer, meanwhile, has been sidelined for almost a year. The Swiss last saw action in the Wimbledon quarterfinals before undergoing a third knee surgery in 18 months.

“Obviously, people have been talking about it for many years. The next generation have come through, [but] the same guys are still winning the Grand Slams and I’d love to see Roger back competing again. I don’t know his situation, but I believe he will get back to competing. I don’t know how long for, but I really hope we can play another tournament together. It’s been a long time," said Murray.

Andy Murray moves to second round in Stuttgart

Andy Murray kicked off his grass-court season on a high note

Andy Murray set up a clash with Alexander Bublik in the second round in Stuttgart after prevailing against Australian qualifier Christopher O'Connell, 6-4, 6-3 in the opener.

Murray won 88 percent of the points on his first serve and converted four of the 12 break points he posted against O'Connell while only getting broken once. He won 72 of the 131 points contested in the match.

Last week, Murray reached the semifinals of the Surbiton Trophy Challenger where he bowed out to Denis Kudla in three sets. His road to the last four included wins over Jurij Rodionov, qualifier Gijs Brouwer and Brandon Nakashima.

The two-time Wimbledon champion decided to focus on his grass-court preparations this season, only playing his lone tournament on clay in Madrid early last month. He beat Dominic Thiem and World No. 16 Denis Shapovalov there before surrendering to World No. 1 Djokovic.

"In comparison to last year, I feel completely different. Last year I was barely practising in the build-up to Queen’s, and when I was practising I was not moving [well]… I was not feeling good until about four days before Wimbledon, and then I actually felt fine. But my preparation was non-existent," Andy Murray said.

“This year I practiced for three weeks on the grass, didn’t really have any physical issues that were stopping me in my preparation. I got a lot of matches last week, and hopefully some more in the next couple of weeks in the build-up to Wimbledon," he added.

