"Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic deserve an Oscar for this" - ATP's spoof skit for 2024 season delights fans

Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and other top male players were recently featured in a skit by the ATP that left the tennis community in splits on Wednesday (Feb. 7).

Tennis often finds itself in a rut when it needs to cater content to fans, as it is a very isolated sport and players are too focused to resort to shenanigans. However, the ATP's recent spoof put a hilarious spin on the intricacies that govern the game.

Multiple stars assumed satirical fictional characters in the above video as they tried to convince fans that tennis is indeed a "scripted" sport. The tennis world was impressed with Novak Djokovic and his colleagues' acting chops, with many also praising the ATP social media's scriptwriting skills.

One fan spared a word for the Serb and his rival Andy Murray, claiming that they both deserved an Oscar for their respective portrayals of 'Bert Critchley' and 'Fraser McKnight'. The fan said:

"Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic deserve an Oscar for this".

Another fan insisted that the ATP's five-minute video was better than two seasons of 'Break Point' — a tennis docuseries created in collaboration with Netflix. The reaction read:

"The way this embarrassed the entire franchise of breakpoint".

The veterans were not the only players that garnered attention for their performance. Young guns like Carlos Alcaraz, Andrey Rublev, and Holger Rune also offered plenty of entertainment in their cameo appearances during the skit.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis community on social media:

Novak Djokovic brings back his shirt-ripping celebration in hilarious parody video by the ATP

Novak Djokovic, meanwhile, stole the show from the first second of the ATP's skit. A set of cameras was on the Serb as he ripped his shirt in exhilaration following his Cincinnati Open triumph last August in what was quite a meta bit.

Novak Djokovic at Western & Southern Open 2023

For those unaware, the 24-time Major winner had also torn his shirt apart in an adrenaline-filled celebration after his three-set defeat of Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match. The 36-year-old had come from a set down, saved a match point, and outmaneuvered his younger opponent in four hours to win their title clash 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4).

The World No. 1 is no stranger to ripping his shirt following lung-busting matches. The Serb's celebration first became famous following the 2012 Australian Open final, where he needed nearly six hours to beat archrival Rafael Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5.

Djokovic brought out the celebration once again in Melbourne the following year after fighting past Stan Wawrinka in the fourth round. That being the case, it goes without saying that fans are always on the lookout for the Serb's signature celebration.

