Andy Murray and Piers Morgan's friendly banter continues as Lionel Messi misses penalty in Argentina's 2-0 win over Poland

Andy Murray was recently engaged in a back and forth with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. The former considers Lionel Messi the best player ever to play soccer, while the latter sides with Cristiano Ronaldo. The duo have taken to social media multiple times during the 2022 FIFA World Cup for a debate over the same.

Both legendary players have once again created history at the ongoing tournament in Qatar. While Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five different editions of the event, Messi became the first player in history to provide at least one assist in five different editions.

Murray had earlier taken a dig at Morgan after Messi scored and assisted to help Argentina secure a 2-0 win over Mexico.

"Oops. @piersmorgan." Murray tweeted

On Wednesday, Morgan reciprocated by tagging Andy Murray on a social media post after Messi missed a first-half penalty in Argentina's match against Poland.

Argentina were awarded the penalty when Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's glove brushed Messi's face. Amid loud protests from Polish fans, Messi took the penalty that was saved by Szczesny as he dove and saved the goal.

After a goalless first half, Argentina turned up the style after the break to win the match 2-0. Poland, despite their loss, stand second in the group and have progressed to the Round of 16, where they will take on reigning champions France.

Andy Murray set to begin his 2023 season with Adelaide International

Andy Murray in action at the 2022 Paris Masters

Andy Murray ended his 2022 season with a first-round exit at the Paris Masters earlier. He reached the finals at the Stuttgart Open and played alongside his friend and longtime rival Roger Federer in the Laver Cup. He finished the year as the World No. 49, registering a 26-29 win-loss record.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is now set to begin his 2023 season by competing at the Adelaide International. The combined ATP and WTA event will see the likes of former Grand Slam winners Novak Djokovic, Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka, along with NextGen stars like Jannik Sinner, take part.

This will be the 35-year-old's maiden appearance at the tournament. Having reached five finals at the Australian Open, he has fond memories of playing Down Under.

“Playing at the Adelaide International for the first time is something I’m looking forward to. The crowds in Australia love their tennis and they’ve always been very supportive," he said.

Murray will also be looking forward to making a strong start to his upcoming season with the tournament as a prelude to the Australian Open.

“I’ve been working hard in the off season and the Adelaide International will be great preparation for the Australian Open. I’m looking forward to seeing what Adelaide and 2023 brings,” he added.

