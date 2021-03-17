Andy Murray to play Miami Masters after getting a wildcard

Andy Murray is all set to feature in the Miami Masters, which begins in a few days. The 33-year-old has been granted a wildcard entry into the Florida tournament, which will kick off on 22 March and come to a close on 4 April.

Andy Murray last featured at the Miami Masters back in 2016; he has been away since then because of his injuries. A two-time former champion (2009 and 2013), Murray underwent serious hip problems in 2018 and 2019 which almost brought his career to an end.

The last time Andy Murray played in the final of the Miami Masters was in 2015, when he lost to Novak Djokovic.

The Scot played at the Rotterdam event earlier this month, but withdrew from the ongoing Dubai Tennis Championships due to the birth of his fourth child. He recently spoke with People Magazine about getting back to playing the sport that he loves, while also shedding light on the special bond he shares with Miami.

"It's a city I love, and I've spent a lot of time here over the last 15 years, I feel comfortable," Murray said. "But over the next few months, I want to play matches — especially against the top players — work on my game and climb the rankings. I want to get back playing a sport I love."

The Miami Open's official Twitter handle also shared the news of Andy Murray's participation and wrote:

"Happiest of Mondays! @andy_murray Can't wait to see you on the court!"

Happiest of Mondays! @andy_murray Can't wait to see you on the court! https://t.co/AlJIqiLASB — Miami Open (@MiamiOpen) March 15, 2021

Andy Murray shares some insights into his recovery process

Andy Murray's hip surgeries have definitely taken a toll on his body. At one point in 2019, there was no certainty that he'd ever play again.

Advertisement

From there, to getting back to playing in the Miami Open, has taken a commendable effort from the former World No. 1.

"The last few years have been really hard," Murray said. "After the operation, there were no guarantees I would play again, but I've been working very hard on my conditioning and over the last few months I've felt the best I have for years. I'll need to be mindful of my schedule moving forward, but I'm excited to be back competing — with a metal hip."