Andy Murray is back on the court again after his Round of 64 loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters. The Brit was seen polishing his tennis skills at famous tennis coach Patrick Mouratoglou's tennis academy alongside compatriot Cameron Norrie.

Murray was outclassed by Australia's Alex De Minaur in the Round of 64 clash on April 10 in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3. Norrie also could not get past the Round of 64 in Monte Carlo after falling to Argentine Francisco Cerundolo in straight sets, 6-3, 6-4.

Mouratoglou is one of the most recognizable faces in tennis coaching, having worked with Serena Williams, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Grigor Dimitrov, and most recently, Holger Rune.

The tennis academy's official Instagram page took to its stories and shared a few moments from the compatriots' time practising on the clay court.

The Brits are gearing up for their upcoming clay court tournaments. Cameron Norrie is set to appear at the upcoming Barcelona Open, an ATP 500 event, which begins on April 17. Murray, meanwhile, is set to compete at the Mutua Madrid Open, an ATP 1000 Masters, beginning on April 26.

Andy Murray will play the upcoming 2023 Mutua Madrid Open, which is slated to begin on April 26 in the Spanish capital.

Murray, who is unseeded in the tournament, will have to work his way up to the top. This is considering the many big names in the event, like Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Rafael Nadal, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev.

Last year, Murray withdrew from the tournament due to a stomach illness before he was due to play Djokovic in the Round of 16. His first-round win against Dominic Thiem marked Murray's first win on clay in five years.

Murray's best result at the Mutua Madrid Open came in 2008 when he defeated Gilles Simon in the final, 6-4, 7-6. Murray also won the title in 2015 when he defeated two-time defending champion and fan favorite Rafael Nadal in the final, 6-3, 6-2. It marked Murray's first win over Nadal on clay.

