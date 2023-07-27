Andy Murray reacts to former US intelligence agent confirming the existence of aliens while on oath

Andy Murray recently reacted to former Air Force intelligence agent, David Grusch, testifying and confirming the existence of aliens under oath.

Murray's latest appearance took place at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. Despite being a home favorite, Murray was outlasted by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. In a thriller battle that lasted nearly five hours, the Greek defeated the former World No. 1 with a scoreline that read 7-6(3), 6-7(2), 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-4.

Later in a post-match press conference, the 36-year-old expressed his dejection and stated the obvious uncertainty of the future of Wimbledon campaigns.

"I'm obviously very disappointed just now. Yeah, obviously you never know how many opportunities you're going to get to play here," Andy Murray said.

In an Instagram story, Murray reacted to Retired Major David Grusch’s testimony under oath during the Congressional UAP (unidentified aerial phenomena) hearing, citing the existence of aliens through UFO detection.

The former Air Force Major also alleged the federal government's involvement and made revelations on extraterrestrial encounters. Moreover, the ex-intelligence officer also claimed the US government's possession of non-human bodies.

Murray reacts to the confirmation of aliens' existence under oath

In his testimony under oath, the former Air Force intelligence agent also claimed the existence of a long-standing program that retrieves and reverse engineers UFOs, a program kept under wraps by the United States. However, these claims have been denied by the Pentagon (US Department of Defence).

Tennis analyst believes Andy Murray will retire from the tour in 2024

Andy Murray at Wimbledon 2023

Tennis analyst Gill Gross recently expressed his belief that Andy Murray will depart from the sport in 2024.

The Brit had a decent kick-off into the season, having advanced to the Australian Open's R3 and the final of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open. However, his performance took a significant hit.

The three-time Grand Slam champion withdrew himself from the 2023 French Open a week before its commencement, in hopes of making yet another deep run in the grasscourt Major. However, his SW19 campaign was cut short by Stefanos Tsitsipas.

On the 'Monday Match Analysis' podcast, tennis analyst Gill Gross stated that the 2024 season will likely be Murray's final year on the tour unless the former World No. 1 believes he can deliver a noteworthy performance at a Grand Slam tournament.

"I kinda have a feeling that 2024, if nothing changes, is gonna be his last," Gross said. "I think that you know as long he feels like he could have a chance still to kinda break new ground, make a deep run at a Major which should ultimately be his goal. As long as he feels like he has a chance to do that, I think he keeps on going."