Andy Murray recalls his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Wimbledon in 2010

Andy Murray recently recalled his meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships when he was playing against Jarkko Nieminen in the second round.

On September 8th, Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, passed away at her home in Scotland aged 96, following which, several well-known figures paid tribute to her, with tennis great Andy Murray being the most recent one to do so.

During his recent interview with the LTA, the Brit remarked that he was nervous to meet the Queen after the conclusion of his match against Jarkko Nieminen at the 2010 Wimbledon Championships. Nieminen himself also met the Queen alongside Murray and asked him for advice on how to go about the occasion.

He quickly added that he was really "lucky" to have the chance to meet the Monarch and that it was a "special" opportunity.

"It was obviously really special. I got to play in front of her at Wimbledon. I remember I played against Jarkko Nieminen and it was quite odd because immediately after the match usually like when you finish the match, you and your opponent go your seperate ways but we got sort of ushered into a room together and we were standing there chatting about what had happened in the match which never really happens," Andy Murray said.

"Then he was asking me like 'what do you say, what are you going to do and stuff' and I was like I don't know really. We obviously both went up together and got the chance to meet her. She was really nice, both of us were obviously pretty nervous about meeting her but it was great to get the opportunity to play in front of her because I know she hadn't come that often in recent years to the tennis and I was lucky to get to do that," he further added.

"I don't expect to play"- Andy Murray on his participation at the Davis Cup 2022

Great Britain will take on the United States at the Davis Cup

Andy Murray was slated to make a comeback in the 2022 Davis Cup after his disappointing third-round elimination from the US Open. However, the 35-year-old has admitted to reporters that he does not anticipate participating in Britain's Davis Cup finals campaign.

"I don't expect to play," Murray said. "Every one of us sitting up here deserves the opportunity to compete. If I don't play at all, I trust the players who go out there will do a great job and win matches for us. You just try to be the best team mate you can."

Murray, who guided Great Britain to their first Davis Cup victory in 79 years in 2015, expressed remorse about his choice to forego the 2021 edition of the tournament.

"I was tired and I wasn't sure if it was something that I necessarily wanted to still be involved with. But, as soon as I turned the matches on and started watching, I thought: 'What am I doing? This was a mistake.' Physically I feel really good just now. This is the best I've felt in a long time," Murray said.

