Andy Murray recalls a prank played by Rafael Nadal and terms it as the best inside joke that he's been a part of

Rafael Nadal is known to be one of the most humble and friendly players on tour. The Spaniard is on good terms with most of his colleagues and is widely regarded as a friend by many. Sometimes we also get to see the cheeky side of Rafael Nadal. His most notable victim in that aspect is Britain’s Andy Murray, who recently labeled a prank played by Nadal as the ‘best inside joke’ he’d been a part of.

What’s the best inside joke you’ve been a part of? — Stefanos Tsitsipas (@StefTsitsipas) August 20, 2020

A few days before the ongoing US Open began, the ATP twitter handle had posted a tweet asking fans to pose their questions to Andy Murray. They also revealed that the Briton would pick his favorite question and answer it. Next-gen star Stefanos Tsitsipas asked Murray about the best inside joke that he had been a part of.

The Briton responded with a tale involving Rafael Nadal that took place way back in 2011.

Rafael Nadal gave Andy Murray an uncomfortable few minutes

Rafael Nadal

The 2011 US Open semi-finals wasn’t the only time that Rafael Nadal made Andy Murray ill at ease. In a more fun and non-tennis related incident, the Spaniard pulled a fast one on Andy Murray, leaving the three-time Grand Slam champion in a spot of bother.

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray were both having dinner with their partners at the same restaurant in New York. But this fact was known only to the Spaniard, who decided to take advantage of the situation by pulling off a cheeky prank. Nadal sent Murray a rather funny text message which could have been potentially embarrassing if his wife (then girlfriend) Kim Sears had seen it.

Fortunately for Murray, she did not, but Rafael Nadal still had the last laugh by leaving the Briton shaken. Almost a decade down the line, Murray still vividly remembers the incident and went on to term it as the 'best inside joke' that he’s been a part of.

“I was at a restaurant with my wife and I sat down at the table, and about two minutes after sitting down, I got a message on my phone saying something like, 'You look amazing tonight'. I looked at my phone and I was like, I was like, 'Who, sent me that'?" said Murray.

“And I didn't know whether to tell my wife, because I was like, if I tell her she's gonna be like, 'Who the hell is sending you messages like this' and stuff,” he continued.

Rafael Nadal did not leave Andy Murray hanging in suspense for too long and soon approached the Briton to reveal his prank.

“And I didn't wanna ruin the dinner, and then about five minutes later, Rafa came and tapped me on the shoulder, and told me he'd sent me the message. Because I had his number on my phone, he sent me the message from his girlfriend's phone. So yeah, it was an uncomfortable few minutes for me,” concluded Murray