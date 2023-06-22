Andy Murray was missing from the recently released Wimbledon poster depicting some of the greatest rivalries of the sport by the Grand slam's channel on Twitter. His elder brother, Jamie Murray joined the ire of tennis fans over the absence of the former world No. 1 from the promotional image.

While most came out in support of the two-time Wimbledon champion's inclusion, some questioned whether Murray should be featured alongside his peers since he was "not part of the Big 3". A fan shared a screenshot of a Twitter thread where Jamie Murray slammed such comments and replied:

"Didn't they talk about the Big 4 for 10 years until he smashed his hip to pieces when he was world No. 1 you melt," Jamie Murray replied.

Another tennis fan pointed out that the caption of the Wimbledon poster read - At Wimbledon we've witnessed epic rivalry after epic rivalry, lifting the sports to new heights. Here's to the next generation of headline acts and wrote to seven-times Grand slam doubles champion:

"Read the caption, numb nuts," wrote a tennis fan to Jamie Murray.

Murray responded to the comment with a clown emoji.

The poster also drew criticism for placing women rivals including the Williams sisters far behind the male players.

Andy Murray gears up for Wimbledon 2023

Andy Murray with the 2023 Surbiton Trophy

Andy Murray has been performing well in his grass season leading up to Wimbledon 2023. He won back-to-back ATP Challenger titles, the Surbiton Trophy and the Challenger Nottingham, and climbed to World No. 38 in the rankings. These victories marked his return to the Top 40 for the first time since his hip resurfacing surgery in 2019.

After his first-round exit at the 2023 Queen's Championships, the former World No.1 took the loss well in his stride with a clear focus on the 2023 Wimbledon scheduled to begin on July, 3. In a post-match interview, he spoke about his preperations ahead of the Grand Slam event.

“Just recharge a little bit, and then go to work on my game,” he said. “I don't want to overanalyse. Today [there are] definitely some things I can do better, but at the same time, I have done lots of good things over the last couple of weeks as well. I want to keep going in that direction."

“Keep serving well, keep working on my movement. That was something we spent a lot of time working on before Surbiton and Nottingham, and it's really crucial for me that I'm moving well. So [I will] definitely spend a lot of time working on that,” he added.

After bowing out of singles, Andy Murray also withdrew from the doubles format of the game at the Queen's Championships currently underway, citing fatigue.

Poll : 0 votes