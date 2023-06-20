"This is borderline insulting, why is he not with Djokovic, Nadal, Federer?" - Andy Murray's absense in Wimbledon poster infuriates tennis fans

Tennis fans have called out Wimbledon for excluding Andy Murray in their latest poster ahead of their 136th edition of the Grand Slam.
Murray, 36, is a two-time Wimbledon winner. In 2013, he became the first British men's player to win the title after 76 years.
The 136th edition of the Wimbledon Championships will commence on Monday, July 3, and will end on Sunday, July 16. On June 20, Wimbledon posted a new poster on social media that highlighted some of the epic rivalries of the Major.
However, Andy Murray's exclusion from the poster of the highly anticipated tournament of the year has brought tennis fans together. They all turned to Twitter to question Wimbledon's decision to leave out the former World No. 1 from the poster.
A fan on Twitter stated that Murray's exclusion is 'borderline insulting':
"I’m in no way shape or form a Murray fan but this is borderline insulting. The man is a Brit who won in 2013 and 2016. Why is he not in the picture with Nole, Rafa and Federer ? He has won 2 more than Sinner and Alcaraz."
Another fan was appalled by the three-time Grand Slam winner's absence from the poster. He also reminded that Murray has won Wimbledon twice, the same as Rafael Nadal, but only the latter has been represented in the poster.
"The audacity that Andy Murray, who’s won Wimbledon the same amount of times as Rafa, and was the first British man to achieve it in 77 years, isn’t on this poster."
One fan was stated that they were 'offended' by the veteran's absence.
"how am I actually offended by the lack of Andy in this pic."
Below are a few more fan reactions:
Andy Murray won two Wimbledon singles titles
Andy Murray made his Wimbledon debut in 2015 and lost in the third round of the campaign. In 2009, the Brit reached the semifinals but lost to Andy Roddick.
He made three successive semifinal runs before actually qualifying for his maiden Wimbledon final in 2012. The following year, Murray won his maiden title by beating Novak Djokovic in the final. Murray effortlessly beat the Serb, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4, to win the title.
In 2016, the veteran advanced to his third final at Wimbledon. The then World No. 2 beat Milos Raonic in the final to win his second Wimbledon title.
