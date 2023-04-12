Former tennis player Laura Robson claimed that Andy Murray's defeat to Alex de Minaur in Monte-Carlo was hard to watch.

Murray made his first appearance at the Monte-Carlo Masters since 2017 and suffered a disastrous 6-3, 6-1 defeat to the 14th-seeded Aussie, who now leads 3-0 in the head-to-head between the two.

While speaking on Eurosport, Laura Robson said it was hard to watch the former World No. 1 lose in that manner because of the amount of hard work he put in at the gym.

"He was super disappointed with how he played. It is so hard to watch because you know how much work he is putting in outside of the court and in the gym, just to be able to play out on the clay because it is so difficult for him physically," Robson said.

Robson mentioned how difficult the loss was for the Brit.

"He said it was one of the worst losses of his career, he said that he felt awful out there and he was almost apologising to the crowd at times because he felt he was playing so badly," she added.

Robson also stated that the next few weeks would be interesting for Murray because of his ability to bounce back.

"I think often it is just about how you bounce back from that, and there is no one better at that on the tour than Andy. It is going to be a very interesting couple of weeks for Andy Murray," the 29-year-old said.

"It was one of the worst I've played in my career"- Andy Murray on Monte-Carlo 1R defeat

Andy Murray in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Andy Murray claimed that his defeat to Alex de Minaur was one of the worst matches he played throughout his career.

"I didn't do anything well, didn't serve well, return well, forehands, backhands, shot selection," Murray said. "It was one of the worst I've played in my career, probably. It is impossible to get something positive out of this meeting, it was simply horrible."

Murray has won eight out of 14 matches so far this season, with his best performance being reaching the final of the Qatar Open, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev.

The Scot is next scheduled to compete at the Madrid Masters, which will start on April 25. He competed in the tournament last year and reached the fourth round where he was scheduled to take on Novak Djokovic. However, Murray was forced to withdraw due to a stomach illness.

