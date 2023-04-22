Andy Murray's foray into the coaching world has ended in disappointment as his 5-year-old daughter Edie refuses to play under his tutelage anymore.

Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears, who have been married since 2015, have four children together. The pair welcomed their first child Sophia in 2016 followed by their second daughter, Edie, two years later. Their first son, Teddy, was born in 2019 followed by their second son in 2021 who is yet to be named publicly.

Following his first round exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters, Murray made use of his time away from the tour by taking on the role of coach for his 5-year-old daughter Edie. However, his move has been met with resistance as his daughter refuses to play with him anymore as per the note she wrote to the Brit.

"Dear dady I am not going to play tennis for a while. Lots of love, Edie," Murray's daughter wrote in the note, posted to his Instagram story.

The three-time Grand Slam champion posted that his coaching had been rejected for standing too close to his daughter.

"My first venture into the coaching world has ended in disgrace. 5 year old daughter has quit telling me "I don't want to play with you anymore.. you stand too close to me," he posted.

Andy Murray gears up for Madrid Open 2023

Andy Murray at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Andy Murray had an unfortunate start to his clay court season, suffering a straight sets loss to Alex de Minaur in Monte-Carlo. The former World No. 1 will compete in the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open next, which is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, April 26.

On Friday, April 21, the Madrid Open social media handle shared some pictures of Murray putting in the work during practice ahead of the tournament. He is the first player to practice at the Manolo Santana Stadium this year.

Murray had previously stated his intention to play at each of the three clay court Masters events and then determine whether his body was in a fit condition to compete at the 2023 French Open.

"I’m planning on playing here, in Madrid and Rome, and then depending on how the body feels and how I’m playing, I’ll decide on the French Open," Murray said in an interview with Eurosport.

In 2022, Andy Murray defeated Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov in Madrid before setting up a long awaited clash against Novak Djokovic. Unfortunately, the Brit was forced to pull out of his first match against the Serb in five years due to illness.

