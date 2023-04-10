Andy Murray has outlined his plans for the clay-court season with the aim of playing at the French Open for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2017. Murray marked his return to clay with the ongoing Monte-Carlo Masters.

The three-time Grand Slam champion is also set to compete at the Madrid Masters and the Italian Open after Monte-Carlo. However, Murray will only make his French Open comeback if he feels fit and ready ahead of the Paris Major. The Briton tennis great's last match at Roland Garros was in the first round of the 2020 edition, where he lost to Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.

Ahead of his Monte-Carlo campaign, Murray shed light on his plans for the clay swing in an interview with Eurosport.

"I’m planning on playing here, in Madrid and Rome, and then depending on how the body feels and how I’m playing, I’ll decide on the French Open," Andy Murray revealed.

While Murray is not yet completely certain about his chances of playing at the French Open, he is quite keen on competing there at least once before he retires and while he is 'feeling good.'

"If I feel like I can have a good run there, I would like to play. I’ve not really played much there since 2017, and I don’t know how many more chances I’ll get to play there. Whilst I’m feeling good, I would love to do it again," Murray added.

The 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters is Murray's first tournament since a first-round exit at the Miami Open more than two weeks ago.

"Need to be bit careful with the movement" - Andy Murray on adjusting to clay courts

Andy Murray competes at the 2022 Mutua Madrid Open.

Andy Murray, who underwent hip surgeries in 2018 and 2019, has had difficulties with clay ever since his comeback. Murray admitted that it always took him some time to adjust to clay and had to be even more careful when playing on the demanding surface after his hip issues. Now that he is back for a full schedule during the European clay swing, Murray feels better physically, but still feels the need to be careful with his movements.

"I do still need to be bit careful with the movement. But I felt good last year when I practiced on it and played in Madrid, and this year it’s been good so far," Murray said on the same.

The former French Open finalist played at the Madrid Masters last season, beating Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov to reach the Round of 16, where he was scheduled to face Novak Djokovic. However, Murray withdrew shortly before the match due to fitness concerns.

