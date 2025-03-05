Andy Murray's mother Judy delivers 3-word response to son continuing his and Novak Djokovic's coaching partnership at Indian Wells

Andy Murray's mother Judy reacted to her son accompanying Novak Djokovic for the Serb's Sunshine Double campaign. The 24-time Major champion is set to kick things off at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells following his Qatar Open exit.

On Monday, March 3, Sky Sports Tennis confirmed that Andy Murray would be present in person at both Indian Wells and Miami to coach the Serb. The legendary Brit previously accompanied Djokovic to Melbourne for the Australian Open, where the latter reached the semifinals before retiring after the first set with injury.

Delighted at the development, Andy Murray's mother Judy, an iconic tennis coach herself, reacted on X (formerly Twitter), writing:

"A fine bromance……"

Besides the Australian Open, Djokovic has had underwhelming campaigns in other tournaments so far in 2025. In Brisbane, ahead of the Melbourne Major, the 24-time Grand Slam winner suffered a shock in the quarterfinals, as he was knocked out in straight sets by a resurgent Reilly Opelka. At the Qatar ExxonMobil Open, his first competitive outing since his injury-stricken Melbourne retirement, the Serb had an even more chastening experience as Matteo Berrettini inflicted a first-round defeat.

In Melbourne, the ten-time Australian Open champion famously made his way to Murray and hugged the Brit after his remarkable semifinal win against Carlos Alcaraz.

"Andy Murray's out there and he doesn't need to be" - Novak Djokovic after beating Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open 2025

Andy Murray rooting for Novak Djokovic at the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Novak Djokovic looked down and out after losing the first set to Carlos Alcaraz in the pair's quarterfinal showdown at the 2025 Australian Open. The Serb, struggling with his movement, took a medical timeout towards the end of the set. Even though he couldn't recover this particular set, the next three sets saw the ten-time champion in Melbourne produce some of his finest tennis in recent times.

After securing the 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 win, the Serb embraced Andy Murray, and later reflected on the gesture, saying:

"It was kind of a gesture of appreciation and respect for him for the fact that he's out there and he doesn't need to be."

He also delivered positive feedback in terms of his experience of working with Murray after his mid-match retirement against Alexander Zverev in the semis. At the time, the Serb and the Brit's future together was looking uncertain.

"I'll definitely have a chat with Andy and thank him for being here with me. 'll give him my feedback, which is positive, and see how he feels and we will make the next step," Djokovic said at a press conference.

The Serb heads into this year's Sunshine Double as a joint-record five-time champion (with Roger Federer) at Indian Wells, and a joint-record six-time champion (with Andre Agassi) in Miami.

