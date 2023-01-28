Andy Murray's mother Judy hails Australian Open 2023 tournament activities, says wonderful way to create memories 

British tennis stars Jamie and Andy Murray's mother Judy has lauded the fun-filled activities organized by Tennis Australia for this year's Australian Open.

These activities are an added bonus for spectators who come to witness their favorite players in action. The Melbourne Major has gone above and beyond in creating fun and immersive experiences for people of all ages.

These include an AO Ballpark, Grand Slam Oval, Garden Square and the newly launched AO Tennis Club, with family-friendly activities and entertainment that enable families to create memories of a lifetime.

Scottish coach Judy Murray was at Melbourne Park to support her sons, with Andy falling to Spaniard Robert Bautista Agut in the third round of the men's singles while Jamie was eliminated in the quarterfinals in the men's doubles category.

She took to Twitter to share a sweet moment she witnessed between a little boy and his father at Melbourne Park on AO Kids Day. She shared a video of the boy, wearing a striking blue Australian Open T-shirt, holding on to his father's hand and trotting around the park merrily.

Judy also applauded Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley for organizing such fun activities and giving rise to wholesome moments.

"One of my favorite moments from the @AustralianOpen. Father and son enjoying AO Kids Day. Loads of fun activities around the grounds…and free AO T shirts. Such a wonderful way to create memories and showcase tennis to families," she tweeted

"Daddy don't give me a kiss" Andy Murray shares funny exchange with daughter at her school drop-off

British star Andy Murray is back to his daddy duties post his third-round exit at this year's Australian Open and shared a funny exchange between himself and his six-year-old daughter.

Murray and his wife Kim share four children. The couple, who married in 2015 are parents to two daughters Sophia and Edie, a son Teddy and another child born in March 2020 whose gender has not yet been revealed.

The doting father shared the hilarious response he got from his daughter as he was dropping her off at school. The former world No.1 took strict instructions from his daughter, who demanded that he stay in the car and not give her any kisses or cuddles from now on.

Andy Murray @andy_murray tough game. Back to reality! School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.”tough game. Back to reality! School drop off this morning. My 6 year old “daddy don’t give me a kiss and a cuddle anymore when you drop me…just stay in the car.” 😢 tough game. Back to reality!

The Brit called it a "tough game." Like any parent, he did not win this game against his child.

