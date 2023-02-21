Andy Murray's mother Judy makes tongue-in-cheek comment about wanting "a straight sets win once in a while" after Brit's first-round win at Qatar Open

Andy Murray's mother, Judy, joked about wanting a straight-sets victory after the Brit's tough encounter against Lorenzo Sonego in the first round of the Qatar Open.

Andy Murray has made a habit of securing comeback victories in recent times. At the 2023 Australian Open, Murray battled past Matteo Berrettini and Thanasi Kokkinakis in difficult five-set encounters. He eventually lost to Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round of the Grand Slam.

In his first tournament since the Australian Open, Murray defeated Lorenzo Sonego in his opening match. He lost the first set to the Italian 6-4. Murray then upped his level and gained an unassailable 5-0 lead in the second set before winning it 6-1. In the final set, Murray saved three match points when he was down 15-40 on his own serve. Additionally, he trailed 0-3 in the deciding tie-break.

Despite these setbacks, the 35-year-old stepped up his game and made an impressive comeback. He won seven out of the last eight points, which allowed him to secure the victory.

Andy Murray's mother Judy made a cheeky comment about desiring a straight-sets victory every now and then.

"A straight sets win once in a while would be nice," she wrote on Twitter.

Andy Murray will face Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open

Murray at the 2023 Australian Open

Andy Murray will take on Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Qatar Open. The pair last faced off against each other at the Indian Wells Masters in 2021.

Following his first-round match, Murray revealed that it was difficult for him to get used to Sonego's style of play initially because he had never faced the Italian before.

“It was really tough. We never played together or practiced with each other before, so I didn’t know exactly how the match was going to go and it took a while to get used to his game," the former World No.1 said.

Murray described Sonego as a very aggressive player who engaged in high-risk tennis. He said that although Sonego seemed to have the upper hand towards the end of the match, his mistakes during the middle of the tie-break provided Murray with an opportunity to make a comeback and ultimately win the match.

“He’s a very aggressive player, takes a lot of chances, but it’s high-risk tennis. He rolled the dice at the end, and it looked like he had the momentum. But thankfully in the mid-part of that tie-break he made a couple of mistakes and I managed to turn it around," he added.

Andy Murray leads the head-to-head 2-1 against Alexander Zverev. However, it was the German who emerged victorious in their most recent encounter at the Indian Wells Masters in 2021.

