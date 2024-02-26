Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to Brit imitating Batman by donning a mask during fun challenge ahead of Dubai 1R clash 

Judy Murray couldn't help but laugh at her son Andy Murray's hilarious "What's in the Box" challenge at the 2024 Dubai Tennis Championships.

The Brit, currently in the Middle East, began his 2024 Dubai Tennis Championship campaign against Canada's Denis Shapovalov in the opening round on Monday, February 26. Murray won the match 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-3.

On Sunday, Andy Murray took part in the tournament festivities, fulfilling his media obligations as part of the event. In a promotional segment for the tournament, he took part in the "What's in the Box" challenge video. The activity involved the Brit trying to identify various objects out of the box without looking at them, including a toy camel, a coaster, and a Batman mask.

While wearing the Batman mask, Murray was hilariously heard asking everybody around if he would make a good Batman. He was then asked to imitate Batman's voice, which he immediately refused to do.

Andy Murray's mother, Judy Murray, responded to a clip of the video on social media with a hilarious laugh emoji.

"😂," Judy commented on X.

Andy Murray "proud" after recording first win of the season last week in Qatar

Andy Murray at the 2024 Kooyong Classic in Melbourne, Australia - Getty Images

Andy Murray picked up his first win of the new season in Qatar last week when he beat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6 in the first round.

The Brit's last win on tour was at the Basel Open last year. He had previously never lost more than four consecutive matches in his career.

Speaking after the win, he said he was delighted to get through and proud to have got another win under his belt.

“The last few months have been really tough on the court for me,” Murray said. “Not won many matches and lost a lot of close ones as well, and it was getting tight at the end there. Obviously delighted to get through.”

Murray also made sure to thank his team after the win, paying tribute to how they have been an incredible support system. He also hoped that this win would be the start of something good.

“Just proud that I managed to get through the match and get another win under my belt,” he said. “Happy for my team who have been working extremely hard with me, trying to find solutions to get me through this difficult moment and hopefully this is the start of a better run.”