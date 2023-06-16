Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to her son reaching the quarterfinals at Rothesay Open 2023

Andy Murray's mother Judy Murray expressed her elation upon her son reaching the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rothesay Open.

On Thursday, Murray advanced to the quarterfinals at the Rothesay Open in Nottingham. The Brit won 12 out of his past 13 Challenger-level matches before beating France's Hugo Grenier 6-3, 7-5 and securing his spot in the last eight at the grass-court event.

The three-time Grad Slam champion made history by becoming the oldest grass-court champion in Challenger history since 1978. Murray has also joined an elite group of players who have won Challenger titles on both clay and grass in the same season when he won the title in Surbiton.

Andy Murray will want to continue his successful run in the Nottingham Challenger. In his opening round, Murray defeated Belgian qualifier Joris De Loore 6-3, 6-4. He then went on to defeat Grenier and will next face Dominic Stricker on Friday.

Judy Murray recently took to social media to share a video of her son securing a victory against Hugo Grenier, which propelled him into the quarterfinals of the 2023 Rothesay Open.

Andy Murray toiling at the ATP Challenger level deserves so much respect, says Roger Federer

Roger Federer recently commended Andy Murray for his dedication to the sport and grinding it away at the ATP Challenger Tour, acknowledging that the Brit deserves respect for his decision.

Murray opted to forego the French Open this year and instead competed in the Surbiton Challenger on grass, where he emerged victorious and claimed his second Challenger title of the season.

“He just won a Challenger in Surbiton last week. He won that the same week as Novak got to this incredible record of 23 slams, and Andy’s plugging away at Surbiton – that also deserves so much respect,” Federer said.

Murray is currently competing in the Nottingham Challenger, where he has advanced to the quarterfinals, boasting an impressive seven-match winning streak. He will next face Dominic Stricker.

Andy Murray, currently ranked at No. 43 in the live rankings, has a shot at being seeded at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships if he can have a good lead-up to his home Grand Slam.

Murray will next compete at the Queens Club Championships, which will take place from June 17-24, before the Wimbledon Championships kicks off towards the end of the month on June 26.

