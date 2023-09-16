Andy Murray's mother Judy reacts to son tearing up after missing grandmother’s funeral to represent country in Davis Cup

Andy Murray’s mother Judy has reacted to the Brit crying after his Davis Cup victory over Leandro Riedi. Murray revealed that he missed his grandmother’s funeral to play for Great Britain.

In a marathon match that lasted over three hours, Murray fought through a grueling battle, eventually emerging victorious with a score of 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4.

His latest victory in the Davis Cup, marking his 42nd career win in the competition, propelled him to the third spot on the list of British players with the most Davis Cup match victories.

The 36-year-old now stands just one win away from surpassing Mike Sangster, who currently holds the second position on the prestigious list.

Overwhelmed by emotion, Murray broke down in tears during his on-court interview, describing the day as "tough."

"Today is a tough day for me; it's actually my grandmother's funeral today and ... sorry. I am sorry to my family that I'm not able to be there, but gran, that was for you," he said.

Amidst the emotional rollercoaster that Andy was on, it was his mother, Judy, who took to social media to share the poignant moment with the world. On Friday, September 15, she posted a video of her son's tearful interview, accompanied by a heart emoji.

Murray’s win over Riedi gave Britain a 1-0 lead in the tie against Switzerland. But the Swiss leveled proceedings after Stan Wawrinka beat Cameron Norrie in straight sets.

Dan Evans and Neal Skupski, however, overcame Wawrinka and Dominic Stricker 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles match to secure a 2-1 victory for Great Britain and the lead in Group B.

"You have to keep things in perspective" - Andy Murray on his current ranking

Andy Murray at the 2023 Citi Open

In a recent conversation with The Guardian, Andy Murray spoke about his desire to improve his ranking and make deeper runs in the big tournaments.

"Obviously, I’d like to be doing better. I would like to be ranked higher. I’d like to have had more runs at the bigger events and everything," he said.

The Brit, however, said he was proud of his achievements since returning to the tour following an operation on his hip.

"But also, I have to try at times, you have to keep things in perspective. I’m at my highest ranking I’ve been since I had the operation on my hip. I’m really proud of that," he said.

Andy Murray is currently ranked No. 41 in the ATP rankings. He has a career-high ranking of No. 1, which he achieved in November of 2016 and held for 41 weeks.