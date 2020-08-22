Andy Murray's new protege Paul Jubb idolizes Novak Djokovic

Despite some of the controversies surrounding him, Novak Djokovic is one of the most loved and admired sportspersons in the world. His world-class skills and dedication towards tennis make him an ideal role model for many aspiring and upcoming tennis stars.

Rising British player Paul Jubb is one of them. Jubb, who trains with Andy Murray when in the UK, was signed up by the latter's sports management agency immediately after he won the prestigious US colleges’ NCAA men’s singles title in 2019. But his role model is someone other than Murray.

Rising star Paul Jubb discusses his first year on ATP Tour and taking Andy Murray to tie-breaks in training - Tennis365 https://t.co/3oN6G6rqrz — Rafael Nadal show (@RafaelNadalshow) August 21, 2020

Jubb recently spoke with Lynn Carratt of Tennis365, on a wide range of tennis-related topics. During the discussion, Jubb also took the opportunity to express his admiration for both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

I love the way Novak Djokovic plays: Paul Jubb

Novak Djokovic is renowned for having arguably the most balanced game on the tour. The Serb isn’t as naturally gifted as Roger Federer or as physically imposing as Rafael Nadal, but he has worked extremely hard over the years to put together a nearly flawless game.

You are unlikely to see too many flashy shots from the racquet of Novak Djokovic, but the Serb is a master of precision and control. He has worked towards keeping unforced errors to the bare minimum, thus giving fewer freebies to his opponents. Djokovic also possesses the uncanny ability to land his serves and returns at very tight angles, which makes them virtually un-returnable at times.

This style of play is not only highly rewarding but also the ideal one to emulate for budding tennis players. And that is why Paul Jubb looks up to the Serb as his biggest inspiration.

During the interview Jubb mentioned how he loved watching both Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal play, but that his game started resembling that of Djokovic’s.

“Novak (Djokovic), on the court I love the way he plays. I idolized him when I was growing up," said Jubb. "Also, I would always watch Rafael (Nadal), and he would always be fantastic, but the more I’ve grown, and the more my game has changed, I relate to Novak a lot more.”

2018 US Open - Day 14

The ATP tour is about to resume with the Cincinnati Masters and the US Open, and players like Paul Jubb will have more opportunities of watching their idols tussle it out at Flushing Meadows.

While the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are missing from the hardcourt swing, Novak Djokovic will be present to lead the field in both the tournaments.