Andy Murray says getting to practice with Roger Federer was "really cool"

Andy Murray traded hits with Roger Federer earlier on Saturday, sending social media abuzz. Speaking to Sky Sports after his practice session with the Swiss maestro, Murray claimed that the experience was "really cool" and that he appreciated such moments more now than he did in his peak years.

Both Roger Federer and Andy Murray are Wimbledon legends. While Federer has won a record eight titles at SW19, Murray has lifted the trophy twice while also being runner-up (to Federer himself) once.

"Getting to play with Roger was really cool for me," Murray said. "They're the sort of things that probably six, seven years ago I wouldn't have given any thought to it. I would have seen that as just being a practice session pre-major with a top player, and focusing on myself."

The Brit also disclosed that he's been trying to amp up his physical conditioning ahead of his first appearance (in singles) at the grasscourt Slam since 2017.

"I've had some good practices with top players," Murray said. "I would like to have done more. But I'm also trying to manage the physical side as well, which is very important. I want to go into Wimbledon feeling as fresh and as comfortable as possible when I get out there."

"I haven't had the opportunity to do that sort of stuff much over the last few years" - Andy Murray on practicing with Roger Federer

Roger Federer holds a 14-11 edge over Andy Murray in their head-to-head, but the two haven't played each other since 2015. Murray admitted during the interview that he has missed such opportunities to practice with the Swiss, primarily due to his fitness issues and fall in the rankings over the last couple of years.

"I'm probably appreciating those things more," the Brit said. "When I take a step back from that, as a tennis fan, getting to play with Roger Federer two days before Wimbledon, it's really great. I haven't had the opportunity to do that sort of stuff much over the last few years. I enjoyed that."

Murray believes he can still compete with the world's best players. But the three-time Major champion will be put to the test right from his opening match at Wimbledon, as he takes on 24th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili in the first round.

Andy Murray is wary of the match-up with the Georgian, and he has been upping the ante in his training sessions of late. In addition to trading hits with Roger Federer, the Brit has also practiced with Jannik Sinner among other top-rung players.

"The way that I've been performing in my practices with top players, I'm not going out there and getting whacked," Murray said. "I'm competing well with all of the players that I practiced with. That's a really positive thing for me. That's one of the reasons why I'm sure, if my body holds up, that I can do well, can compete with these guys on the biggest stages."

Edited by Musab Abid