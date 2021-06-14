Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal all have achievements that could "make them better than another"

Three-time Slam champion Andy Murray recently gave his thoughts on the GOAT debate, throwing his weight equally behind Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. Murray believes that his three rivals have all achieved extraordinary feats which can givem them a claim to be better than the others.

However, the Brit also reckons there is more to come in this race, given that Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are still active.

Speaking to Metro ahead of his Queen's campaign, Andy Murray first highlighted how Novak Djokovic's feat of winning every Masters 1000 event and Grand Slam a minimum of two times each stands out amongst the Big 3.

"I mean, none of their careers are finished yet, so I think obviously you have to wait and see what happens," Murray said. "But, I mean, all of them – yeah, for me, the fact he’s (Novak Djokovic) won every Masters Series twice. And yesterday has won every Slam twice as well, which for him is something that obviously stands out as where you could make that argument, well, you know, that is incredible what he’s done."

Turning his attention to Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray lavished praise on the Spaniard's feat of 13 Roland Garros titles.

"Then, like, with Rafa, you would then look and go, well, on clay he’s won 13 French Opens," Murray said. "You know, that’s the most that anyone has won at a single Slam. That’s incredible."

Andy Murray also believes Roger Federer deserves credit for dominating across multiple generations, with unparalleled longevity. Murray particularly singled out Federer's achievements on grass for praise.

Roger Federer

"Then with Roger, you know, he’s been doing it all multiple kinds of generations now," Andy Murray said. "He’s still able to compete at the highest level. He’s 39 years old. You know, his record and his results on grass are unmatched. You know, all of them have, you know, things that or achievements that you could argue make them better than another."

Andy Murray further stressed he is not too bothered by the GOAT debate and that he is happy to be part of what he believes to be the greatest era in men's tennis.

"I mean, I’m not, I don’t know if they are, maybe they are, but I’m not that fussed about who is the best," Murray said. "I think there is no doubt that it’s been the best era in tennis history. So it’s incredible what all of them have done. It’s been great to have played during that period and also challenging."

I hope Roger Federer keeps playing for as long as he can: Andy Murray

Roger Federer

Andy Murray also expressed his desire to see Roger Federer in action for a while longer, given that he believes the Swiss still has the ability to compete.

"I mean, I don’t know whether he’s (Roger Federer) going to stop playing this year or not," Murray said. "I’d be surprised if he did, the way that he is still able to play and compete. He seems like he still loves it."

According to the Brit, Federer has shown signs of brilliance since his comeback, and as such should be spurred to carry on for as long as his body allows him to.

"He’s been brilliant, and I hope he keeps playing for as long as he can," Andy Murray said. "I wish everyone would sort of like encourage him to keep going and keep playing as long as he can, as long as his body can do it, because we’ll miss him when it’s over."

