Andy Murray sends best wishes to Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson amid ovarian cancer battle

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently sent his best wishes to Pete Sampras and his wife Bridgette Wilson amid their tough battle with ovarian cancer.

Sampras and Wilson, a former American actress, singer, and model, got engaged on May 29, 2000, and later tied the knot on September 30, 2000. The couple has two sons together, named Christian Charles Sampras (20), and Ryan Nikolaos Sampras (18).

The American ace, who won 14 Grand Slam titles before retiring in 2003, issued a statement on October 29 via the ATP Tour on X (formerly Twitter), sharing that his wife has been diagnosed with ovarian cancer since last December.

"As most have come to know, I am a pretty quiet and private person. However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what's been going on," he said.

"Last December, my wife, Bridgette, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy," he added.

The 52-year-old then discussed how difficult the experience has been for their family and praised his wife for her strength and courage in dealing with her health problems.

"It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this. However, seeing our boys step up and be such strong supporters of Bridgette, myself, and each other has been amazing. Watching Bridgette continue to be an incredible mom and wife through it all, has been inspiring," Sampras said.

"I have also learned that it is very hard to reach for support when something is simply too hard to talk about. With that said, I will end this by humbly asking for good thoughts and prayers for our family as Bridgette continues to thrive on her healing journey. Thank you," he added.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray has now taken to X to extend his best wishes to the Sampras family and wrote:

"All the best to your wife and your family Pete [Praying emoji]."

Andy Murray eyes second Paris Masters title

Andy Murray pictured with his 2016 Paris Masters trophy

This may be a bit surprising, but Andy Murray has won the Paris Masters title only once in his career. He won the tournament in 2016 by defeating big-hitting American John Isner in straight sets, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4.

The Brit is now gearing up to claim his second title at the last Masters 1000 tournament of the year, which runs from October 30 to November 5. He will face Australian Alex de Minaur in the opening round.

Murray has lost to De Minaur in all five of their previous meetings. Their most recent encounter came at the 2023 China Open, where the Aussie defeated his older opponent in three sets, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(6).