Andy Murray to skip clay court season

Andy Murray has decided to sit out the clay court season as a precautionary measure. Ahead of the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam, the Scot told a press conference that playing on clay could be risky for his fitness and has thus decided to skip it this year.

"Right now I am not planning on playing through the clay," said Murray. "The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse, last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year, the clay didn't help, so I've spoken to my team about that and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don't want to take that risk."

The three-time Grand Slam champion, however, hasn't ruled out returning to clay in the future. But this year, he wants to devote that time to having a good build-up to the grass season.

"It's not that I wouldn't potentially play on clay in the future, last year I almost missed Wimbledon, was close to not playing the grass season, I'm not planning on playing the clay, I will still try to compete a bit during that period, I won't do nothing, that's my plan just now," he said. "I had a busy end of last year and hopefully the next couple of months, I won't take any risks and hopefully get a good build up to the grass season."

Eurosport @eurosport Andy Murray will skip the entire clay-court season this year Andy Murray will skip the entire clay-court season this year ❌

Andy Murray has received a wildcard for the Rotterdam Open

Andy Murray won this tournament in 2009.

The former World No. 1 had a promising start to 2022, finishing as the runner-up to Aslan Karatsev at the Sydney International. Along the way, he beat some quality players in Nikoloz Basilashvili, David Goffin and Reilly Opelka.

Murray then competed in the Australian Open as a wildcard and won a thrilling five-setter against Basilashvili. However, he lost to qualifier Taro Daniel in the second round. The Scot's ranking has risen to 102nd following the conclusion of the tournament.

He will next compete at the Rotterdam Open after receiving a wildcard following the withdrawal of Daniil Medvedev.

ABN AMRO WTT @abnamrowtt abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headli… Former champions @andy_murray and @tsonga7 replace Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner in the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Both will receive a wildcard from the organization for the tournament that starts next Saturday. Former champions @andy_murray and @tsonga7 replace Daniil Medvedev and Jannik Sinner in the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Both will receive a wildcard from the organization for the tournament that starts next Saturday.🎾abnamrowtt.nl/en/news/headli… https://t.co/gHbLEmleVP

The 34-year-old has a tough first-round match against the newly-crowned Montpellier champion Alexander Bublik.

Also Read Article Continues below

Murray won the Rotterdam Open in 2009 and hopes are not very high for him this year. However, the Scot is capable of pulling off an upset or two in the competition given his experience and quality.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee