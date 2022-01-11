Andy Murray takes hilarious dig at Nigel Farage amid Novak Djokovic visa controversy

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently aimed a jibe at British politician Nigel Farage after the latter tweeted a video from Novak Djokovic's trophy room in Belgrade. Farage, who in the past has voiced controversial opinions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, has been in touch with Djokovic's family throughout the visa debacle.

Nigel Farage recently criticized the Australian immigration authorities over their stringent conditions and unfair treatment towards Novak Djokovic. "If they can do this to the world's No. 1 tennis player, just think what they could do to you," the politician was quoted as saying by the Express.

Intensifying his support for Djokovic, the leader of the Reform UK party decided to visit Djokovic's family in Belgrade on Sunday, the day before the court hearing.

Nigel Farage tweeted a video from Novak Djokovic's trophy room with his brother Djordje.

Nigel Farage is also known for his hardline stance on refugees and deportation of illegal immigrants. Before Brexit was initiated, Farage repeatedly expressed a desire for UK to introduce Australian-style immigration policies.

"What we want to do is change our relationship with the European Union, take back control of our borders and put in place a positive immigration policy," Farage was quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald as saying. "By that I mean we want an Australian-style points system to decide who comes to live, work and settle in this country."

Against that background, Andy Murray posted a hilariously sarcastic comment in response to Farage's video from the Djokovic family home. Murray pointed out the irony in Farage's position towards the Serb, claiming that the politician had often campaigned to have Eastern European immigrants deported from the UK.

"Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you’ve spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported," Murray tweeted.

"Please record the awkward moment when you tell them you've spent most of your career campaigning to have people from Eastern Europe deported," Murray tweeted.

Nigel Farage offers a piece of advice to Andy Murray in response, fans on Twitter troll the politician

Andy Murray at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters - Day One

Seemingly taking umbrage at Andy Murray's tweet, Nigel Farage highlighted the Scot's supposed lack of political knowledge before asking him to "concentrate" on tennis.

"Dear Andy, you clearly don't understand politics or the Brexit campaign but are filled with prejudice," Farage wrote. "Concentrate on the tennis and, a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again."





"Dear Andy, you clearly don't understand politics or the Brexit campaign but are filled with prejudice," Farage wrote. "Concentrate on the tennis and, a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again."

Unsurpisingly, Farage's reply was roundly trolled by fans of the tennis star. As the tweets below show, many highlighted the irony of using the word 'prejudice'.

Daniel - Don't blame me, I voted for the other guy @mrcraftyg



"Dear Nigel, you clearly don't understand politics or the Brexit campaign, but are filled with prejudice. Concentrate on GBeebies, and a word of advice, crack a smile every now and again."





Smith @SmiffyLJ



"How can Farage call anyone out for being filled with prejudice"

touchtennis @touchtennis



"It's Sir Andy to you Farage. Something you'll never be, but yearn for so deeply. The establishment. Even they hold you beneath contempt. #andymurray"

Andy Murray himself wasn't done with his comments though. The Scot might have had the final laugh as he posted the fishing emoticon, supposedly trolling Farage for his attempts to gain publicity from the Djokovic visa issue.

Andy Murray @andy_murray



Murray posted the fishing emoticon 🎣

Edited by Musab Abid